Real Estate Transfers: July 3, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 25, 2025.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • Estate of Patricia Castellani to Kamran & Shilla Niamehr, 418 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-90) (R) $725,000

GREENPORT (11944)

  • Babette Cornine to Jennifer & Charles Scarlotta, 1425 Middleton Road (1000-41-2-12.001) (R) $672,800

JAMESPORT (11947)

  • Philip & Linda Cusumano to Richard Yaffe & Claire Schultz, 716 Herricks Lane (600-9-1-8.004) (R) $1,295,000
  • Kenneth Kraus to Speonk Land Development LLC, 22 Tuthills Lane (600-68-1-10.007) (V) $455,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • Alice Funn to Christopher Scholtz, 11850 Old Sound Avenue (1000-141-3-43) (R) $570,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

  • Regina Calcaterra to Mariane LLC, 250 Oak Road (1000-117-2-2) (R) $1,080,000

PECONIC (11958)

  • George & Lorraine Fredricks to Craig & Jessica Fredricks, 1105 Mill Lane (1000-74-2-10.005) (R) $1,378,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Peter & Richard Podlas to 49 Meadow Lane LLC, 49 Meadow Lane (600-110-2-1) (R) $599,000
  • Loren Chew to Luis Ochoa, 734 Mill Road (600-81-1-18) (R) $590,000
  • Local Worldwide LLC to 310 Fishel LLC, 310 Fishel Avenue (600-127-4-9) (R) $525,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Donald & Christine Marshall to Molly Osmond & Donald Bilson, 200 Crittens Lane (1000-70-12-16) (R) $926,000
  • Fredric Hartman to George & Lorraine Fredricks, 950 Paradise Shores Road (1000-80-1-27) (R) $849,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

