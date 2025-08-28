Community Calendar of Events: Aug. 28, 2025

Saturday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Fine Art, Crafts and Antiques Fair, Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, collectibles, paintings, fiber arts, photography, woodwork, jewelry and more. Rain date: Aug. 31. Free admission.

Arts and crafts

Friday, Aug. 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Painting just for fun with Stephanie Burke, Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Create a seaside scene in acrylic paint. For adults and teens 15 and up. Bring your own beverage. Tickets: $35, members; $40, nonmembers. All materials included. Registration: oldtownartsguild.org.

Saturday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Gathering basket workshop with basket weaver Barbara Blossey-Chuvalas, in Hallockville Museum Farm’s Hudson-Sydlowski House. Class fee: $50, members; $60, nonmembers; additional $48 materials fee at arrival. Bring scissors, clothespins, spray bottle and ruler. Light refreshments served. Registration: hallockville.org.

Culinary arts

Sunday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: 19th annual North Fork Foodie Tour. Behind-the-scenes tours at 19 locations plus five speakers presenting foodie talks at Peconic Land Trust’s Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm. Tickets: $30, general admission; free, children 12 and under. Information: northforkfoodietour.com.

Fairs and festivals

Film

Friday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m.: Part four of ‘Live Music / Silent Film’: AI films of the filmmaker’s dreams and subconscious creations, along with surrealist cinematic treats like Francis Picabia’s “Entr’Acte” at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Tickets: $20. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Aug. 30, noon-6 p.m., or until sold out: Food for the Soul Fundraiser, Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Price: $20, fried chicken. Includes two sides, dinner roll, dessert, drink. Call-in and walk-in orders welcome. For more than five dinners, please call ahead: 631-525-2128.

Saturday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: 35th annual Troop 6 car show, Peconic Lane Community Center, Peconic Lane. Tickets: $25, car pre-registration; $30, car registration at gate; $10, general admission. Cars for sale, additional $30 fee. Cash only. Refreshments and food; bring a blanket. Rain date Aug. 31. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 8-9:30 a.m.: Morning meeting with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Hyatt Place East End, 451 East Main St., Riverhead. Bring your own breakfast. Free. Open to chamber members and the business community. Registration and information: riverheadchamber.com.

Sunday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m-1:30 p.m.: Learn about bike safety at Advent Lutheran Church, 200 Legion Ave., Mattituck. Reflective vests in limited quantity will be given away. For all ages.

Music

Thursday, Aug 28, 7 p.m.: An Evening of Chamber Music with Sound Symphony Orchestra, Cutchogue Village Green, Main Road. Rain date: Aug. 29. Free admission. Bring your own lawn chair. Information: soundsymphony.org.

Friday, Aug. 29, 5 p.m.: ‘Beethoven Forever,’ performed by Ulysses Quartet, Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. A production of Rites of Spring Music Festival in collaboration with Poquatuck Hall. Tickets: $30, members of RoSMF or Poquatuck Hall; $45, general audiences. Reservations: ritesmusic.org.

Friday, Aug. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session, sponsored by Friends of the Library at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Bring your instruments, tapping feet, and listening ears. Musicians of all ages, styles of acoustic music and levels of ability are welcome. Listeners welcome. Free.

Friday, Aug. 29, 7-9 p.m.: Line dancing lesson with Lady T, Southold Historical Museums’ Reichert Family Barn, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Tickets: $15, museum members; $20, nonmembers. Pre-order food from Southold General to enjoy before dancing: two meal options, $18. Reservations: southoldhistorical.org.

Friday, Aug. 29; 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band, under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Bring chairs. Rain cancels. Free. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, Aug. 30, 5-7:30 p.m.: Liverpool Shuffle, Beatles tribute, plays as part of Mattituck Park District’s Summer Concert Series, Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Free. Food and beverage available for purchase. Bring your own blankets and chairs.

Sunday, Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m.: End of summer music and fireworks celebration, Brecknock Hall, 1 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Live music by Code Bleu. Bring a blanket or chairs. Fireworks start at 8:15 p.m. Free. Rain date Sept. 1. Information: peconiclanding.org.

Saturday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.: Inda Eaton to perform her unique blend of storytelling, grit and groove under the stars at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Please bring a blanket or chair to enjoy this outdoor presentation. Tickets: $25, members; $30, general admission; free, children under 16. Reservations: custerobservatory.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Aug. 30, 9-11 a.m.: Late Summer Beach Walk led by MaryLaura Lamont, Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Stroll along the Sound Beach looking at rocks, sand, clay, shells, cliff formations and more. $8 parking fee. Rain cancels. Reservations: 631-315-5475.

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 8-10 a.m.: Beginner birding with Tom Damiani, Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. Small group field trip with a focus on using binoculars, finding birds with them and identifying the best habitats for birds. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Sports and recreation

Friday, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m.: New York Mets Hall of Famer Howard Johnson speaking on experiences as a player and coach, Living Water Church, 24 Shade Tree Lane, Riverhead. Admission to talk is free; meet-and-greet that follows has $25 fee, includes a signed photo. Silent auction for memorabilia, and 50/50 raffle. Information: livingwater.online.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Alternate Tuesdays from Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m,: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through September, Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.: Free Tai Chi in Greenport’s Mitchell Park. Easy to follow movements for health and well being. Informal community practice; all are welcome. Offered through the efforts of The Friends of Mitchell Park. Exclusion dates: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 20.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through August: ‘Catching the Moment,’ paintings by Southampton artist Diane White, in the Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery.

Through August, Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: ‘Time and Tides,’ featuring works by Carolyn Bunn, Michael Duff and Olga Kammerer, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Through August: ‘Summer on Long Island’ photography by Newsday photographer Dave Lyons, Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Call 631-734-6360.

Through Aug. 31: Ten Squared online non-juried fundraising exhibit, with theme of ‘At the Seaside.’ Each 10-inch-by-10-inch work sold for $100; half goes to artist, half to Southold Historical Museum. Information and purchasing: southoldhistorical.org.

Through Aug. 31: Nocturnes: Paintings and Monotypes, work by Wendy Prellwitz at The Lenz Winery, 38355 Main Road, Peconic. Artist reception Friday, July 11, 4-6 p.m. at the winery. Information: lenzwine.com.

Saturdays through August, 1-4 p.m.: “New Legacies: Quilts by Local Artists,” Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road. Traditional piecework, applique, embroidery and hand quilting. Check in at Ann Currie-Bell House. Included with museum admission: $5, adults; $10, families. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Sunday, Sept. 7, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Artist’s reception for ‘Look Up’ exhibit, featuring the atmospheric photography of Jean Schweibish, Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery. A look into the horizon, sky and all the forms both can take.

Through Sept. 10: Buoys for the Bays exhibit, featuring reclaimed fishing buoys transformed by local artists and community members, Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m.: Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club, showing the history and community of sailing in Southold, at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Going Places: Ferry Companies of the LI Sound, showing the many ferry lines that traveled Long Island Sound, at Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Additional $5 parking fee. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Through Sept. 14: ‘Transitions,’ monoprints and works on plywood by East End artist Ted Thirlby, William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. Artist’s talk and Q&A Saturday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. Information: williamris.com.

Through September: ‘Fall into the Fork,’ featuring artists and photographers from Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, at Eastern Front Brewing Company, 13100 Main Road, Mattituck. Opening reception with complimentary refreshments Saturday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. Beer, wine and soda available for purchase. Live music. Free admission.

Through September: ‘Pre-Contact Northeast: Cultural Connections’ at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road. Art, artifacts and tools that demonstrate connections between Indigenous Long Island societies before European contact. Open Sundays 1:30-4:30 p.m. and by appointment. Admission: $10.

Through September: The photography of Virginia Cava and the Visage Group in the Lucy Hallock Folk room, Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. All welcome to attend the artists’ reception Friday, Aug. 8, from 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Until October: ‘Fabric of Time,’ commemorating donation of an 1890s friendship quilt local to East Cutchogue, at the Wickham House on Cutchogue Village Green. One of a collection of over 20 quilts, many over 200 years old. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Information: [email protected].

Through Oct. 4: ‘This is Your Brain on Art,’ with artwork by Dr. Kathryn Ko and photography by Carole Amodeo, Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. A nexus of art and science.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.