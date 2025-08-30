The faces behind your favorite flavors on the N.F. foodie tour

It’s not every day that there’s an opportunity to hop around some of the top food and drink producers on the North Fork.

Fill up on fun and meet the faces behind the operations on the self-guided 19th Annual North Fork Foodie Tour, set for Sunday, Sept. 7.

“It’s like a house tour,” says Ellen Zimmerman, chairman on the event. “But the places you will be visiting will be places that produce food in one way or another, or something food related.”

For $30 for adults and free for kids, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can visit and learn about nearly 20 different locations presented by the North Fork Reform Synagogue.

Plus, five different speakers stationed at Charnews Farm (3005 Youngs Ave., Southold) will be teaching about their respective industries and roles.

Gail Watson, local chef, nutritionist and food writer plans to put on cooking demonstrations and tastings at Golden Acres Organic Farm (625 Peconic Bay Blvd., Jamesport) from 11 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2 p.m.

At the end of the day organizers will auction off gift certificates to some of the North Fork spots.

The celebration of fresh flavors on the North Fork will feature the following retuning locations:

Lavender by the Bay Calverton (47 Manor Road, Calverton)

Farrm Wines (156 Youngs Ave., Baiting Hollow)

Red Barn Farm (1857 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow)

Goodale Farms (250 Main Road, Riverhead)

1760 Homestead Farm (5412 Sound Ave., Riverhead)

Mattituck Mushrooms (6960 Sound Ave., Mattituck)

Borghese Vineyard (18150 Middle Road, Cutchogue)

Disset Chocolate (28080 Main Road, Cutchogue)

8 Hands Farm (4735 Cox Lane, Cutchogue)

Breeze Hill Farm (31215 County Road 48, Peconic)

Catapano Dairy Farm (33705 County Road 48, Peconic)

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company (234 Carpenter St., Greenport)

Sweet Woodland Farm (3005 Youngs Ave., Southold)

North Fork Flower Farm (48455 Middle Road, Southold)

KK’s the Farm (59945 Main Road, Southold)

Matchbook Distilling (230 Corwin St., Greenport)

The new additions for the 2025 event include:

Golden Acres Organic Farm (652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Riverhead)

Pendleton’s Harvest Moon Farm (5558 Sound Ave., Riverhead)

Little Ram Oyster Co. (61600 Main Road, Southold)

Many of the foodies taking the tour return year after year.

“I think what they like is meeting the people who are responsible for the location,” says Ms. Zimmerman. “Meeting the farmers and vendors and people who make the chocolate and learning from them, what they do. Sort of getting that behind-the-scenes tour.”

To get tickets click here and check in at any of the listed locations.