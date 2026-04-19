Waterdrinker tulip festival blooms despite gray skies

Peyton Zegel, 4, picks flowers during annual tulip festival at Drinkwater farm in Riverhead. (Isabella Glazarev photo)

A gray sky didn’t keep families away from the tulip fields in Riverhead this weekend, where rows of bright blooms are beginning to hit their stride.

The annual Waterdrinker Farm tulip festival opened Saturday, with about 70% of the flowers already in bloom and more expected to peak in the coming weeks. The display — grown from bulbs imported from Holland — is designed as a nod to the country’s deep tulip tradition.

“It’s been a beautiful turnout considering a gloomy day,” said Megan Cox, a manager at Waterdrinker. “The cooler it stays, the longer it takes for the tulips to bloom.”

Visitors wandered the fields, snapped photos and let kids loose on attractions ranging from cart racing to mini golf, a petting zoo and a bounce course, while adults gathered near food trucks and live music.

Kristi Zegel of Ridge watched her children — Greyson, 8, and Peyton, 4 — pluck tulips across the color-splashed fields. It’s the third year she has brought Greyson to the festival, which is also held at Waterdrinker’s Manorville location.

“He really loves tulips and this is really nice over here,” she said. “It’s usually so busy at the other location.”

The festival at both farms runs through Mother’s Day, with “dig days” to follow, when visitors can take home tulips free while supplies last. Admission is $20.