Blotter: Man arrested for alleged harassment

A resident of Third Street in Greenport called police to complain of being harassed by a Riverhead man at her home. When officers responded, she indicated that the man had threatened her, provided a statement and asked that he be arrested for harassment. Police located the man, 29-year-old George Pope, at a nearby apartment complex, placed him under arrest and transported him to headquarters for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket.

A verbal dispute at the bar at Claudio’s in Greenport Sept. 1 escalated into pushing and shoving, causing one participant to summon police, claiming that an unknown “subject had assaulted him and a bouncer had choked him.” A restaurant security manager told police he had attempted to separate the parties, both of whom appeared “highly intoxicated.” When one man “became agitated” attempted to re-engage the other, the security manager said he used a “crossface/headlock” to escort him from the premises. Both men admitted to having “consumed too much alcohol” and no injuries were reported.

A Fishers Island resident called police Sept. 1 to report that jewelry valued at about $12,000 — including a gold bracelet and a platinum diamond and sapphire ring — had gone missing between July 18 and July 20, a day or so after her cleaning lady had been at the residence. The woman could provide no identifying information about the cleaner, and police advised that due to her delayed report, it was possible the items had been pawned.

A Mattituck woman reported Sept. 2 that she received a letter dated Aug. 28 indicating that someone had opened an account in her name at Santander Bank in Boston. She experienced no financial loss but was advised to monitor all her legitimate accounts closely.

A Laurel man called police Sept. 2 to report a fight in the area of New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck. When police arrived, the complainant appeared intoxicated and was unable to describe the incident, He led police into a wooded area where four other men,described as “highly intoxicated,” were gathered and officers observed a large amount of trash. They denied that an altercation had occurred. At least two of the men indicated to police that they were undomiciled and living in the woods. Another, living in Mattituck, said he had come to the location to drink alcohol. Police contacted cemetery officials,and ultimately issued a Notice of Trespass against all present at the location.

An out-of-town woman called Southold police Sept. 4 because she could not locate her son or reach him by phone, but had found an email indicating that he had taken an Uber to a local address the night before. Police responded to the address and spoke with the homeowner, who stated that her daughter, who was in school at the time, might know the boy. When the daughter returned from school, police learned that the young man had spent the night there after sneaking in the window; he was found hiding in her bedroom. He was advised by the homeowner not to return to the house and was taken to police headquarters to await his mother, who came to pick him up. A family Service League counselor also responded to the scene on the daughter’s behalf.

A Southold man called police Sept. 6 to report finding a group of damaged mailboxes tossed into a bush along his driveway. He was unsure of where they came from or how long they had been there and has no cameras on his property. The mailboxes were identified as belonging to Southold Fish Market and two adjacent rental properties. A fish market employee said they had been missing for at least a day. There was no indication that the incident was the result of an accident. Camera footage from the market was not immediately available. Police will follow up.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

