Blotter: New Suffolk man arrested on alleged misdemeanor

An East Marion woman called police Sept. 11 to report a vehicle swerving on the roadway in the vicinity of Stirling Cemetery in Greenport. She reported that she got the plate number and honked her horn at the vehicle, at which point an individual leaned out of the passenger side of the vehicle displaying what appeared to be a firearm. Police located the vehicle and identified the passenger as David Truglia of New Suffolk, 39. A “realistic looking” BB handgun was located within the vehicle, and Mr. Truglia was arrested on an alleged misdemeanor and transported to Southold police headquarters.

Southold Town Trustees contacted police Sept. 8 regarding the unauthorized storage of numerous kayaks canoes, an unregistered catamaran and other personal items on town-owned property on Pipes Neck Road. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, one of whom identified several of the owners of said property. The other offered to post a message on the Peconic Bay Estates Facebook group indicating that all property must be removed from the location by the end of the week. “Illegally stored” stickers were placed on 22 items at the scene, and officers said they would follow up in a week to confirm that all had been removed.

A store owner on Front Street in Greenport reported that after an unknown white male made a purchase there on Sept. 8, she noticed that another item was missing. Review of surveillance video showed the man stealing the item. The owner had a credit card number from the purchase, but no name. Officers contacted Capital One to confirm the cardholder’s identity, but the bank refused to release it due to privacy concerns.

Police headquarters received a mysterious 911 call Sept. 8 appearing to come from a Southold resident. When the resident was contacted, he said it was “impossible” that the call was made from his home because the landline had been cut by Optimum and was not functioning.

A dispute involving two juveniles and one adult brought police to Second Street in Greenport on Sept. 9. At the location, police attempted to interview the adult, 23, who was “intoxicated and uncooperative.” One of the juveniles explained that he and his friend had been out riding bikes, when the adult stated that their bikes were “trash,” then threw a beer on the friend and slapped him in the face. The youth who was slapped did not wish to press charges but wanted the incident documented.

A Cutchogue resident setting up for a yard sale called police early Sept 13 when a man driving a Ford F-150 damaged his grass after being told the sale was not yet open. The driver became irritated, the resident reported, pulling his truck onto the front lawn and “aggressively” driving away, leaving tire marks and causing damage to the lawn. The resident didn’t get a plate number but told officers the man goes by the nickname “Waldo.” He said he wanted to pursue charges if the man could be located.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.