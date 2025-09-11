Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 11, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 4, 2025.

Calverton (11933)

  • 70 Old Stone Rd LLC to Purana Pather LLC, 70 Old Stone Road (600-97-1-35) (R) $610,000

Cutchogue (11935)

  • Donna Ricco to Damir & Elizabeth Plisic, 1350 Eugenes Road (1000-97-6-1.002) (R) $1,950,000
  • Estate of Richard Weiss to Jonathan Newmark & William Fagan, 2090 Wunneweta Road (1000-111-7-20) (R) $999,999

Greenport (11944)

  • Conkling Advisors LLC to TS-Grove Pt Marinas BC LLC, 1760 Sage Blvd (1000-57-1-38.003) (C) $11,550,000
  • Virginia Stuart & Robert Romei to Victoria Moran, 49 Sound Road (1000-33-4-76) (R) $665,000

Jamesport (11947)

  • Alice Amrhein to Kimberly Crumm, 1550 Main Road (600-68-2-1) (R) $655,000\

Riverhead (11901)

  • Tessa Angus to Charlotte Chesbro & Samuel Kretchmar, 2721 Roanoke Avenue (600-15-1-3) (R) $2,000,000
  • Wieslaw Dobrzynski to MySonPaul LLC, 432 Lincoln Street (600-128-1-10) (R) $530,000
  • Carol Finley to Andrew & Rosemary Lentini, 1404 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.01-1-4.001) (R) $492,500
  • Lisa & Matthew Townsend to Viktor Gachynskyy & Liudmyla Sokolova, 31 Blueberry Commons (600-109.01-1-31) (R) $445,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

  • James G. Weeden & Robert F. Weeden to Theodore Clark & Susan Jones, 1 Rebel Road (700-17-2-21) (R) $975,000

Southold (11971)

  • Peter McDermott Trust to Michael Keefe, 45 Smith Drive North (1000-76-1-24) (R) $599,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

