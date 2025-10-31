Election 2025: The Suffolk Times’ endorsements: Southold Town Assessors

Assessors set property values — the backbone of every property owner’s tax bill. Two seats are open as Republican Kevin Webster steps down.

Democrats Dana Forlenza and Leah Tillman Sullivan bring energy and dedication. Ms. Forlenza, a licensed insurance agent for a decade, has helped clients navigate complex financial and property matters. Ms. Tillman Sullivan spent 12 years as a congressional aide to Tim Bishop, led the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and has a real estate background. Both prioritize accessibility and communication — important qualities for public service — and are willing to serve full-time.

But tax assessment is technical work, demanding deep, hands-on knowledge of real estate markets and property valuation.

Charles Sanders seeks reelection after serving as assessor since 2018. A licensed real estate agent and broker for more than 20 years, he has kept assessments consistent. He is currently deployed with the National Guard in Kuwait — his fifth deployment since 2009.

Mr. Sanders, who is expected to return in January, has shown strong commitment to both community and country.

Ken Poliwoda brings nearly two decades of real estate experience and deep local insight from his time as a bayman. He served eight years as a Trustee before the self-professed “numbers guy” pivoted to a career in real estate.

His work as a broker gives him daily, hands-on knowledge of property values in a market where 80% of recent sales are second homes.

Mr. Sanders and Mr. Poliwoda have the expertise and local knowledge this critical, technical role requires. The Suffolk Times endorses Charles Sanders and Ken Poliwoda for town assessor.