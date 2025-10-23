Southold Town assessor race

Voters will choose two tax assessors on Nov. 4 who are tasked with determining property values for all the homes across Southold Town. The assessments are used to apportion town, county and school taxes to be levied against each parcel of real estate.

Incumbent Charles Sanders and Ken Poliwoda are running on the GOP line. Dana Forlenza and Leah Tillman Sullivan are the Democratic candidates. The elected assessors will serve a four-year term.

Ken Poliwoda

Ken Poliwoda has been in real estate for nearly two decades. A few months ago, he was thinking it may be time for a change.

“I do have the qualifications for this. I assess property every day, and I enjoy doing that,” he said. “I’m very knowledgeable in numbers. I’m a numbers guy. I have a good judgment of property value right now.”

Mr. Poliwoda said about 80% of recents deals involved people buying second homes in the town. He’s not seeing too many buyers move in full time and put their kids in local schools.

The North Fork continues to be a seller’s market, with inventory very low, he added.

Prior to becoming a real estate broker, Mr. Poliwoda spent two decades as a bayman. He was president of the North Oyster Bay Baymen’s Association and was elected to the position of trustee for two terms. He’s currently a member of the Southold Fire Department.

Charles Sanders

Charles Sanders, a licensed real estate agent and broker for over 20 years, has been a tax assessor since 2018 — balancing his elected role with his time serving in the National Guard.

He’s currently deployed in Kuwait and is expected to return in January. It is his fifth deployment since joining the National Guard in 2009.

Mr. Sanders has worked to maintain assessments at a uniform percentage of market value each year and estimate the value of real property.

Mr. Sander’s wife, Alina Sanders, spoke on his behalf at the Oct. 14 North Fork Civics Coalition ‘Meet the Candidates’ event. She pressed his commitment to the community and his data-driven methods as an “open-door” tax assessor.

“Behind every assessment is a homeowner, a family, a neighbor, who deserves respect and clear communication,” she said.

Mr. Sanders has been involved in the Southold community as a member of the North Fork School-Business Advisory Board and the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society. He is also the former commander and historian for American Legion Post 803.

Dana Forlenza

Dana Forlenza is a licensed insurance agent who’s been working with a local agency for the past 10 years. She believes her professional background and skillset determining local home values would be beneficial in the role of tax assessor.

Her experience walking clients through policies would translate well to the role.

“Being able to explain that this why you’re paying what you’re paying, and this is what you’re getting for it, can go a long way with somebody just understanding where they’re at, even when sometimes there’s not a great solution,” Ms. Forlenza said.

As assessor, she said she would look to increase outreach efforts in the assessor’s office so that residents know they have a town resource at their disposal.

Ms. Forlenza has lived in Mattituck since she was in fourth grade.

If elected, she would step back from her role as an insurance agent to serve as tax assessor full-time.

Leah Tillman Sullivan

Leah Tillman Sullivan has been a marketing director for The Village Cheese Shop on Love Lane in Mattituck for the past eight after serving as a congressional aide for a dozen for Congressman Timothy Bishop.

She said her experience managing expectations in both roles would serve her well as tax assessor.

As assessor, Ms. Tillman Sullivan said she would aim to make the office accessible to residents and be receptive to grievances about home assessments in the area. She has a love for problem solving, she added.

“I bring my passion for advocacy and wanting to help others,” Ms. Tillman Sullivan said. “And my approachability will further serve myself and others.”

Ms. Tillman Sullivan has lived in Mattituck since she was 2 years old.

She also has served as executive director of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and has a background in real estate.

If elected, she would scale back her involvement with The Village Cheese Shop to serve as tax assessor full-time.