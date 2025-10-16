Greenport students evacuated after ‘propane issue;’ school to repopen Friday

Greenport High School. (Nicole Wagner file photo)

Greenport schools abruptly dismissed all students Thursday morning after a “propane issue” forced officials to clear the building for emergency maintenance work.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” Ms. Doyle wrote in an email to parents obtained by The Suffolk Times. Southold Police Department and Greenport Fire Department personnel identified the source of the odor on the west side of the building and shut off the gas service.

“The building is safe, but additional maintenance needs to take place, and it is best for students and staff to remain out of the building while that work is done,” she wrote.

The propane odor was detected on the west side of the building. Ms. Doyle thanked the Greenport Fire Department and Southold Police Department for their quick response.

Buses picked students up at the building at 9:45 a.m. this morning. All kids are “home safely,” Ms. Boyle told The Suffolk Times.

All after-school activities, athletic events and the homecoming dance will be rescheduled. Updates dates will be shared early next week, according to Ms. Doyle’s email.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we take these steps to ensure everyone’s safety,” she said.

School will be open tomorrow, Ms. Boyle said.

To contract the district office, call 631-477-1950.

This is a developing story that will be updated.