Nor’easter winds, rain strike the North Fork

There were some downed and damaged trees along Wicks Road in New Suffolk. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

North Fork communities on Monday continued to weather the impact of a nor’easter that began the day before — bringing strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, downed trees and some power outages to the area.

A coastal flood warning remains in effect throughout the East End until 8 p.m. Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. Residents are advised not to drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

High tide is projected between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the North Fork, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Breaking waves up to 8 feet high could lead to significant beach erosion and minor damage to waterfront structures near Peconic Bay.

The Village of Greenport experienced minor flooding. Mayor Kevin Stuessi said the storm brings attention to continuing problems with saltwater inundation in the town’s storm water system and underground aquifers.

“We are very fortunate that the storm created minimal issues in the village,” Mr. Stuessi said. “I’m thankful to our road department and electric crew who worked overnight on some minor clean-up of downed branches and utility wires.”

Grandview Drive in Orient had some downed branches thrown into the road. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

A tree on Moores Lane in Cutchogue was in danger of fully falling over. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Along Main Road in Orient (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Riverhead town officials issued a weather and travel advisory warning residents of potential coastal flooding and high winds town-wide. Both are in effect until later this evening.

Flooding up to 2 feet above ground level is possible in vulnerable areas near the waterfront or shoreline, according to the weather advisory. Some portions of downtown Riverhead’s River Walk along the Peconic River were barricaded off due to pooling waters. Other roadways, parking lots and parks in town may also experience inundation.

Residents can expect strong northeast winds, between 25 to possibly 60 mph. Riverhead Town Police urge caution when traveling, as high winds can lead to down trees and powerlines. Always assume downed power lines are energized, and stay away, town officials said.

In case of an emergency, dial 911. Non-emergency calls can contact the Riverhead Police Department directly at 631-727-4500. The Southold Police Department can be reached for non-emergencies at 631-765-2600.

The Cross Sound Ferry cancelled all departures on Monday. All of the New London and Orient Point Lighthouse Cruises were cancelled as well.