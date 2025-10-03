Public comments spur zoning update revisions

Southold’s proposed new zoning update map. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Town of Southold planning director Heather Lanza unveiled revisions to the town’s comprehensive zoning update draft during a Town Board meeting, marking a pivotal moment in the town’s years-long effort to modernize its land-use regulations.

The latest version addresses mounting public concerns while streamlining the code for easier implementation, according to Ms. Lanza’s presentation to the board Thursday, Sept. 25.

In a key reversal, retail and restaurant uses have been restored to the General Business and Limited Business zoning districts following what Ms. Lanza described as “a multitude of public comments” supporting the change.

The original draft had restricted these traditional commercial uses, sparking criticism from business owners and residents alike.

The town also corrected several oversights in the previous draft, adding back essential uses including nursing homes and fish markets that had been inadvertently omitted from the code.

Several zoning district names have been reverted to their original designations in what Ms. Lanza called an effort toward “simplification and clarification.” The move comes after feedback that new district names were causing confusion among property owners and developers.

The use standards table has also been reorganized alphabetically with fewer categories, making it easier for residents and professionals to navigate the complex regulations.

The accessory uses section underwent substantial changes, with numerous agriculture-specific uses shifted from “allowed as accessory” to “allowed with permit.”

Ms. Lanza explained that building department staff raised concerns that the previous accessory use definition could create problems with setback and building height requirements.

Based on recent experience handling permit applications, the Zoning Board of Appeals provided input that led to new provisions for personal home spaces including art studios, gyms, offices, and workshops.

“It’s not something where they’re holding classes or selling memberships, it’s all personal use,” Ms. Lanza clarified. She also noted that these uses still require detailed standards to be developed.

The draft now includes banks in the use permissions table, with the Zoning Update Advisory Committee tasked with developing standards for ATM installations.

Ms. Lanza highlighted potential issues with outdoor ATMs, particularly regarding lighting compliance.

“Outdoor ATMs are a problem with lighting. They can’t really meet our lighting code,” she said, suggesting future standards may require indoor placement.

Continuing care retirement communities saw their approval process streamlined, moving from “allowed by special exception” to “allowed with permit.”

The Zoning Update Advisory Committee will now tackle parcel-specific input, compiling a comprehensive map of all requested changes for Town Board review.

The updated draft with all changes marked in red is available at southoldzoningupdate.com/latest-news.