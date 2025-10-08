Southold Town Board race

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Town Board this year: two at-large Southold council members and one Fishers Island town justice. All positions carry a four-year term.

Councilman Brian Mealy, a Democrat, is the only incumbent running for reelection. Councilman Greg Doroski, also a Democrat, is not seeking reelection, and is instead vying for the Suffolk County Legislature 1st District seat this November. It is currently held by Legislator Catherine Stark of Riverhead.