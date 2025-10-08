Election 2025

Southold Town Board race

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Town Board this year: two at-large Southold council members and one Fishers Island town justice. All positions carry a four-year term. 

Councilman Brian Mealy, a Democrat, is the only incumbent running for reelection. Councilman Greg Doroski, also a Democrat, is not seeking reelection, and is instead vying for the Suffolk County Legislature 1st District seat this November. It is currently held by Legislator Catherine Stark of Riverhead.

Southold Councilman Brian Mealy prioritizes housing, transparency in reelection bid

Chris Talbot brings zoning expertise to Southold Town Board race

Alexa Suess focuses on affordable housing in Southold Town Board race: ‘missing middle’

Southold Town Board candidate Planamento seeks to balance development, property rights

Kate Stevens aims to bridge Fishers Island-Southold divide on town board

Fishers Island’s Stephanie Hall focuses on housing, jobs in Southold Town Board bid

