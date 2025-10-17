Strength and Support: Local events honor breast cancer awareness month

The starting line of a past Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk to support breast cancer charities. (Credit: Courtesy of the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk)

Each year, about 255,000 women and 2,700 men in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer. Several events to support those fighting the disease are happening this October to raise awareness and provide support; you’ll find a few of them listed below:

Breast Cancer Breakfast | Unitarian Universalist Church of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold, 631-765-3494

North Fork Women sponsors this 10 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 18, with speaker Dr. Susan Lee, Chief of Breast Surgery at Peconic Bay Medical Center. The event is for breast cancer survivors, those battling the disease, their companions and their supporters. To register, click here.

Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk | Crescent Beach, Shelter Island

The 26th annual Shelter Island 5K race raises funds for women’s cancer charities Lucia’s Angels, the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers. The race kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. and is run rain or shine. The event costs $45 advance registration for adults, $50 day of race; $25 advance registration for ages 12 and under, $30 day of race. Click for more information or to register.

No-Cost Breast Cancer Screening Event | Peconic Bay Medical Center, 1333 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead, 631-548-6000

Northwell Cancer Institute and North Fork Radiology will provide free breast cancer screenings to women on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mammograms will be available on the day of the event at North Fork Radiology for eligible women. For more information or to register, email [email protected].

North Fork Breast Health Coalition | 185 Old Country Road, Riverhead, 631-208-8889

In addition to the above events and services, the North Fork Breast Health Coalition offers various classes and treatments for breast cancer survivors and those battling the disease. Some of this month’s offerings:

Strength for Life with Debbie Hughes, Thursdays in October from 10-11 a.m.; call the NFBHC office at 631-208-8889.

Gentle Yoga with Colleen Riccardelli, Wednesdays in October from 4-5 p.m.; call Colleen at 516-695-7791 or email [email protected] .

. Acupuncture with Dr. Michelle Iona of Healing Points Acupuncture; call to book an appointment at 631-653-5314.

Massage with Joann Morton, Tuesday, Oct. 21 from noon-4 p.m.; call for an appointment at 646-250-7015.

Massage with Natalie Lugo, Tuesday Oct. 29 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; call for an appointment at 631-848-2759.

Reflexology with Natalie Lugo, Tuesday Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; call for an appointment at 631-848-2759.

The Rita Duva Boutique offers a selection of wigs, scarves, hats, prosthetics and other items free of charge. By appointment only. Email [email protected] to schedule a visit.

