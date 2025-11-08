Blotter: Alleged DWI at 5:30 a.m.

On Nov. 1, at about 5:30 a.m., Southold Town police responded to Manhanset Avenue in Greenport on a report of a vehicle off the roadway with the driver’s door open. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle, which had run off the east side of the road and into roadside shrubbery. The operator, later identified as Chateau Butler of East Marion, 43, was found slumped over the steering wheel.

Upon investigation, Ms. Butler was allegedly found to be intoxicated and was arrested. She was transported by Greenport Rescue for evaluation at ELIH, then taken to police headquarters for processing and held overnight for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.