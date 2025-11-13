Cutchogue firefighter guides cancer survivor through NYC Marathon

Alan Kaufman and Ray Johnson walk the NYC Marathon together through Achilles International. (Credit: Courtesy Ray Johnson)

Ray Johnson didn’t run in this year’s New York City Marathon, but he was among the tens of thousands limbering up in the shadow of the Verrazano Bridge — like he has for the past four years.

The 62-year-old Cutchogue Fire Department member and retired Marine Corps reservist — who competed in the event in 2020 — wasn’t there to race. He was there to guide his friend Alan Kaufman, a stage four cancer survivor, through all 26.2 miles.

“I will never run the New York City Marathon ever, ever again, unless it is with him,” he said. “I just feel proud that he’s doing this and he’s getting out there. And I’m proud of myself for being that person to help him.”

After retiring about five years ago, Mr. Johnson was looking for something extra to do. The Cutchogue resident stumbled upon a group called Achilles International, an organization that works to transform the lives of people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connections. He immediately became interested and joined the Queens chapter.

He soon met Mr. Kaufman and the pair quickly bonded over their fathers’ service in the Navy. They spoke for about an hour after meeting, but the time flew by.

Mr. Kaufman, 67, of Forest Hills, was always a runner. He started consistently lacing his sneakers for marathons in 1992, and quickly got hooked on the New York City spectacle.

During his early days running the 26.2-mile race through the five boroughs, he would see groups of people with disabilities along the course wearing T-shirts with an emblem and the name Achilles International. He was really taken by it and thought it might be cool to volunteer with the organization.

Sure enough, a few years later, he didn’t get into the marathon, so he volunteered with them as a guide.

He did it on and off for years, but in 2017 Mr. Kaufman was diagnosed with stage four cancer in his brain and lungs. He was unable to run it anymore, so he also joined the Queens chapter of Achilles, where he met Mr. Johnson.

“Over time, I really fell in love with it, and I’m convinced to this day that it helped contribute to saving my life,” Mr. Kaufman said. “I met Ray, and we instantly hit it off. For the last four, we have successfully completed it laughing, smiling all the way. It’s an absolute joy to have Ray as my friend and as my guide.”

They completed this year’s race in 8 hours, 59 minutes, 49 seconds — the whopping 32nd time Mr. Kaufman has crossed the finish line in Central Park.

The two talked for the entire expedition — although they’re very proud of finishing under the nine-hour mark this year. They joke that they try not to talk the week before, so they have enough things to discuss on their long trek.

Mr. Kaufman and Mr. Johnson finished this year’s trek in just under nine hours. (Credit: Courtesy Ray Johnson)

They talk about anything and everything: family, friends, life. Experiencing it together helps them get through the physical and emotional roller coaster that makes finishing a marathon such a major accomplishment.

This time around, when they got to mile 16, they looked at each other and realized they still had about three hours to go. They got to talking again, and the next thing they knew, they crossed the finish line and immediately started planning for next year.

Mr. Johnson pays close attention to Mr. Kaufman throughout the marathon to make sure he’s moving well and isn’t in any discomfort. The funny thing is, Mr. Kaufman returns the favor, saying he’ll slow down so Mr. Johnson can keep pace with him.

Meeting through the Achilles Organization has felt like fate. While they’re a part of it for different reasons, they feel it provides the same thing: a celebration of life.

Their friendship and appreciation for life have grown so strong that the two choose to call what they have a brotherhood. Their wives, Reynalda Johnson and Susan Kaufman, have become good friends as well. Mr. Kaufman will even be attending Mr. Johnson’s daughter’s wedding.

For Mr. Johnson, the experience has given him perspective on his own challenges.

“I feel great that I help somebody to do this,” he said. “Then the other thing is, I have nothing to complain about if my ankle or toenails bother me. That’s nothing compared to what some of these athletes are going through.”

New York Road Runners, the marathon’s organizer, has a group called Streaker and 15+. It’s exclusive for individuals who have completed 15 or more NYC Marathons. Those in that ultra-exclusive club get automatic entry into the race for life.

“I’ve got a guarantee, and I like to think that as long as I’ve got the guarantee, Ray’s got the guarantee,” Mr. Kaufman said.

Mr. Johnson plans to be warming up on Staten Island again next November — with his friend by his side.