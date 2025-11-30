Food Rescue group turns surplus into support

Stephanie McEvily, left, and Maria Pietromonaco garner support for the Food Rescue US- North Fork chapter at the Slow Food East End Earth Day Celebration. (Credit: courtesy Anne Howard)

“Fill plates, not landfills” is the slogan printed on volunteers’ shirts from Food Rescue US-North Fork. It puts the organization’s massive effort to promote sustainability while supporting community needs into four simple words.

Anne Howard and Stephanie McEvily lead the North Fork chapter of the national organization fighting food insecurity by connecting food donors with social service agencies through volunteer “rescuers” serving as middlemen.

Year-round, with the help of the North Fork Food Rescue app, Howard and McEvily arrange for about 25 local volunteers to pick up from over 25 regular donors, including farms and farm stands in the warmer months and bakeries and bagel shops in the winter, that are looking to donate their excess produce and baked goods. The volunteers then deliver these goods to local food banks and pantries around the North Fork.

“The volunteers are just the most amazing people,” McEvily says. “The way they step up when they’re needed, they’re just great folks.”

Maria Fedele, director of the North Fork Parish Outreach at St. Agnes Church in Greenport, coordinates with Food Rescue US-North Fork. She spoke in support of the organization at a Cutchogue Civic meeting educating the public on the importance of turning excess food into a resource.

“We receive no government funding and completely rely on the compassion and generosity of local people, caring people, nearby churches and community organizations,” says Fedele.

She says the demand for food donations on the North Fork is growing and the supply does not match the need. In hopes of matching the demand, this summer the North Fork chapter picked up almost 50 food rescues.