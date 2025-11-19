Hands-on cold-stunned sea turtle workshop set on Bailie Beach

A family-friendly “mock stranding” is planned for Sunday, Nov. 23 at Bailie Beach in Mattituck Nov. 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (Credit: courtesy Turtleback Conservation Center)

The New York Marine Rescue Center and Turtleback Conservation Center are teaming up to help out cold-stunned sea turtles found on the North Fork this winter.

A family-friendly “mock stranding” is planned for Sunday, Nov. 23, at Bailie Beach in Mattituck from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The hands-on workshop will outline what to do — and not do — should a turtle be found on a North Fork beach.

Cold-stunned sea turtle season runs from November to February. Sea turtles that live in the waters around Long Island in the summer can become trapped when environmental clues are confusing and they do not migrate before the water temperature drops off. This usually happens once the mercury dips to below 55 degrees.

The turtles will cold stun, stop swimming and float until pushed onto Long Island beaches by the surf. They appear dead, but often are not. The New York Marine Rescue Center in Riverhead has a hotline set up — 631-369-9829 — for reporting any stranded sea turtles.

“So, as they’re here and waters continue to drop, they become lethargic and unable to navigate out of the waters. Eventually, they become so listless that they float to the surface and kind of are just floating, waiting for prevailing wind, strong northwest winds that will push them to shore,” said Maxine Montello, executive director of the rescue center.

NYMRC also has tier one and tier two volunteer rescuer trainings throughout the year. While the workshop this Sunday will use life-size models and actual rescue equipment to teach about the response process, it does not qualify as NYMRC training. Plans are in motion for Turtleback Conservation Center to host the official training in the fall of 2026.

The cold-stunned sea turtle workshop has a suggested donation of $5 per participant and is designed for all ages. Registration is required at turtlebackconservationcenter.com.