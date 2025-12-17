Greenport students can take written learner permit test at school

Greenport High School. (Credit: Nicole Wagner file photo)

Turning 16 is a big deal for New York teens. Once that five turns into a six, they can apply for a learner permit; the first step in the path to getting behind the wheel.

Schools across the country offer driver’s education courses, giving students the chance to learn the rules of the road, and practice what they’ve learned on the road. The Greenport school district offers the course, but also has an offering not all do: the Online Knowledge Test Application.

The partnership with the DMV gives Greenport families a more accessible pathway for their students to get their learner permit and, ultimately, their licenses.

“We are excited to bring this opportunity directly to our students, offering the permit test in a secure, supportive environment at the Greenport High School,” Secondary Principal Gary Kalish said in a release.

“We don’t charge. It’s just about getting resources to these kids,” said Mike Davies, the school driving instructor. “The hurdle sometimes is just getting there. I hear it a lot of times; they’re not able to get up there, mom or dad can’t get off work, or you forget a document. It’s really a big pain. More schools, probably, will follow.”

Greenport joined the list of participating high schools to offer the learner permit program this year. The written test — which is offered in English and Spanish — is open to students who are at least 15 years, 11 months old, just before they turn 16.

There is no fee to take it. Students who pass the test get a receipt of completion, instructions on what to do next and all the required forms needed to apply for a learner permit once they turn 16.

If a student fails, they can take it again as many times as needed. Mr. Davies said the first student took the test on Nov. 14.

The test being offered at school allows students and parents to drastically cut down the amount of time spent at the DMV, with the closest one in Riverhead. Teens still have to take the vision test at the DMV.

“It allows the school district to provide the testing for the students,” said Mr. Davies. “It just gives them an opportunity to do it during school hours and not take at least an hour to two out of their day to go take the test up in Riverhead.”

Students can sign up to take the learner permit written test through Google Calendar, which then sends a message directly to Mr. Davies. The times are then established during an advisory period or after school. Times are flexible around each student’s schedule.

The link to the calendar is on flyers in the hallways. Email blasts also go out to the high school students about the opportunity, with a short questionnaire about it, which helps populate the calendar.

In the driver’s education course, students need to complete 24 hours of in-car instruction, with six hours behind the wheel and 18 hours observing. They also need 24 hours of lecture class training and must get a passing grade of 65 or higher in each category.

Mr. Davies teaches both portions.

“It’s a nice, warmer environment. It’s something that they’re more used to,” Mr. Davies said of students taking the learner permit test at school rather than the DMV. “In Greenport, for the most part, you’re going to have to drive, unless you’re working at a local restaurant or going to some kind of schooling, just because you’re so far out.”

For questions or to begin the registration process, contact Mr. Kalish at 631-477-1750, ext. 1237 or 1225, or by emailing [email protected].