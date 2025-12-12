North Fork Christmas tree farms keep holiday traditions alive

Lindenhurst family Lenny, Tia and 17-month-old Meadow Baldassare shopped for their 2025 Christmas tree at Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck Dec. 11. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Looking for the perfect Christmas tree to suit your home this year? You’re not alone, as neighbors venture out this weekend to peruse local tree farms for the tree that fits just right — whether you’re the kind that likes a skinny Charlie Brown tree or a full-bodied Douglas Fir, North Fork tree farms have you covered.

The age-old tradition of picking out a Christmas tree is beloved by many, and this year is no different. Zuhoski Farms told The Suffolk Times that business this year is booming, with its fastest sell out of trees since it started selling its Cutchogue-grown trees roughly 20 years ago.

For anyone looking to grab a Douglas Fir from Zuhoski Farms, owner Steven Zuhoski said this weekend is the last chance to pick from the handful of sellable Douglas Firs it has left over at around $100. There are however more homegrown Blue Spruce trees up to 8 feet tall remaining at a cost of $165.

Zuhoski Farms last weekend open this season will be Dec. 13 and 14. Anyone who missed out on authentic tree sales there this year shouldn’t fret, as Mr. Zuhoski promises “Next year we will have more trees.”

Lindenhurst family Lenny, Tia and 17-month-old Meadow Baldassare trekked out East on Thursday, Dec. 11, to pick out their perfect tree at Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck. They’ve been coming out to Shamrock for the past four or five years, as Tia enjoys the ambiance and “homey” feel of the farm. They’re favorite part of the tradition? Doing it as a family.

“Every year is kind of different,” Lenny said as the shopped for their tree. Tia noted that a tree that’s “even all the way around” is usually the way to go for them, but it varies in character from year to year.

Stumps of trees who found a home this year serve as a reminder to pick out your perfect Christmas tree before the 2025 season ends. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm manager Jonathan Shipman said the farm had a busy start to the season, nearly clearing one of its lots of Douglas Firs in the first two weeks open. The farm will see thousands of families throughout December looking to capture the Christmas magic of the East End.

Douglas Firs at Shamrock sell for between $95 and range up to $125 for 9 to 10 foot tall trees. Fraser Firs brought in from North Carolina range from $115 for 7 to 8 footers and can go up to $250 for a 12-foot tree.

In 2024, authentic Christmas trees cost between $80 and $100 based on data from the National and American Christmas Tree Associations as reported by The Family Handyman magazine. Fake trees ranged from $85 to $1,000 or more.

“According to our 2023 survey, 52% of artificial Christmas tree owners purchased their tree for under $200, and 27% paid $200 to $400,” Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, told the magazine.

Despite the local interest in bona fide trees, an October survey released by the American Christmas Tree Association showed that artificial trees remained the top choice for 83% of U.S. households in 2025.

Lewin Christmas Tree Farm in Calverton, Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm in Cutchogue, Ahkobaug Farms in Aquebogue and other farms throughout the North Fork are open this season for those looking to fill their home with the fresh scent of a Douglas Fir or Blue Spruce this holiday season.

Click for more information on where to find authentic Christmas trees.