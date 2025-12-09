North Fork fire districts hold commissioner elections today

Mattituck Fire Department, where Edward Hanus was voted into a five-year term as Fire Commissioner last year. (Credit: file photo)

Several North Fork fire districts are holding fire commissioner elections on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Fire commissioner boards oversee each district’s financial and administrative operations, including proposing budgets and initiating projects to improve fire safety. They do not handle day-to-day operations or respond to emergencies, roles handled by fire chiefs.

Those elected this year will serve five-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2026, and ending Dec. 31, 2030. Mattituck Fire District also has a vacant one-year spot.

The boards govern all fire companies and departments within their districts by adopting rules and regulations for members. Below is a voter guide for the local races.

Cutchogue Fire District

The Cutchogue Fire District elections will be from 3 to 9 p.m. at the new Cutchogue Firehouse at 260 New Suffolk Road.

Voters will be able to cast for the position of fire commissioner. Chris Talbot, who recently ran for Town Board, is running for the position.

Southold Fire District

The Southold Fire District election is taking place at the department headquarters, at 55135 Main Road, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Brett Kehl is running unopposed. He is the current deputy chairman.

Mattituck Fire District

The Mattituck Fire District election is taking place at the firehouse, at 1000 Pike St., from 3 to 9 p.m.

David Haas is running for the district’s five-year spot. Robert Dean is running for a vacant one-year spot.

Voters will also be presented with a proposition from an adopted resolution from Sept. 23. It involves an increase the monthly service award for volunteer firefighters from $20 to $30 for all years of service credit earned after Jan. 1, 2026. It also extends the maximum years of service credit for which a participating active volunteer firefighter may earn a service award from 40 to 50 years, increasing the maximum lifetime monthly benefit that could be earned by a participating firefighter from $800 to $1,500, provided all years of service credit are earned after Jan. 1.

Orient Fire District

The public can vote at the Orient Fire Department at 23300 Main Rd. from 6 to 9 p.m.

Michael T. Prindle Jr. is the only one running for a five-year spot.

The Suffolk Times reached out to East Marion Fire District for information regarding its own elections.