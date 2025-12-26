Year in Review: TRMG Staff picks their favs

Title photo of Amy Zavatto’s favorite story of 2025, “For the LIOGA, Oysters Are No Shell Game” by Amanda Olsen. Credit: Jeremy Garretson)



As we look back on the year, the Times Review staff reflects on the stories that grabbed us in 2025.

Current LIOGA president Eric Koepele, who is both an advocate for farmers and an industry insider as the owner of North Fork Big Oyster on Hog Neck Bay. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

“I was so impressed by the work that Amanda Olsen put into writing “For the LIOGA, Oysters Are No Shell Game” for Northforker. Amanda is the kind of writer who likes to not only find all the corners and intersections of a story, but the emotional attachment the subjects involved have to it. I really appreciated how she knit those things together in this story about our working waterfront culture here on the East End and the people working hard to keep it alive. Combines with the absolutely alive photos that Jeremy Garretson took to capture the visuals here, and this story was easily one of my absolute favorites of the year. Kudos, Amanda and Jeremy!”

Amy Zavatto,

lifestyle editor-in-chief

Peter Stein has instituted some fresh ideas to grow his oyster company, Peeko Oysters. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

“One of my favorite stories of the year was written by Northforker senior editor Stephanie Villani with beautiful photography by Jeremy Garretson telling the story of Peeko Oysters. I enjoyed learning about Peter Stein’s perspective on innovation, application of technology, vertical integration and good-old-fashioned hard work.”

Andrew Olsen, publisher

A common cuckoo, native to Europe and Asia and migrant to Africa, caused a ruckus among birders all weekend. (Credit: Daniel Franc)

“I can’t pick just one. Teamwise, I’m super proud of our election coverage this year, from scheduling sit-downs with all the candidates and covering forums to being on-site election night. My favorite story I worked on was the announcement of the extremely rare common cuckoo that showed up in Riverhead. You can see our Instagram reel on the many national news outlets that picked up the story. If I’m really only allowed one, it’s Amanda Olsen’s six-part ‘Keeping Track of History’ series on local train stations. It was loaded with interesting historical tidbits, and the then vs. now thought patterns it put me on made me say, ‘Wow.’ ”

Angela Colangelo, digital editor

“It was great to follow Amanda Olsen’s coverage of Crescent Duck Farm in the Riverhead News-Review. It was heartbreaking to hear that they lost their flock to bird flu, but wonderful to be able to read an update as they built back. Who doesn’t love a comeback!”

Cerria Orientale Torres,

director of operations

“One of my favorite stories of 2025 was ‘Feeding an Island at Maria’s Kitchen’ by Charity Robey in the Shelter Island Reporter. It reveals the path of Maria Schultheis, whose life began outside Mexico City and how she came to settle on the Island. She learned her cooking skills from locals and turned it into a dream come true: Maria’s Kitchen — a place where people of all ages are fed good food throughout the seasons. It was a bold move for a fairly recent immigrant, and sole breadwinner with two children. Reading about her was very inspiring, and it made me hungry. Bravo, Maria!”

Christine Kelly-Smimmo,

Shelter Island Reporter senior graphic designer

Maritime businesses and property owners favor the county’s new ‘working waterfront’ bill. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

“A story that resonated with me is one from Brendan Carpenter on the impact Suffolk County’s landmark working waterfront bill could have on maritime businesses – like those run by Jeff Strong and Nate Phillips – struggling to survive as developers circle. Sometimes the best stories aren’t about what’s changing, but about what we’re working hard to keep.”

Edward Glazarev, editor

“One of my favorite stories from this year was ‘On Guard: In the Hamptons, Lifeguarding Is More Than Just a Day at the Beach’ by Christine Sampson. Because being on the water is such an integral part of life on the East End, it only made sense to highlight the brave men and women that keep us protected while we’re out in it. Christine was not only able to beautifully capture first-hand accounts and stories from multi-generational lifeguards, but she was also able to showcase how our local lifeguards are, in a way, the unsung public servants of the Hamptons. I think because of this story, that will no longer be the case.”

Emily Toy, Southforker lifestyle reporter

Michael Bohlsen, owner of Tellers in Islip (left), Doug Corwin of Crescent Duck Farm, and Francis Derby, Chef at Shands General in Patchogue. (Credit: Cory Olsen)

“I really enjoyed reading this year’s story on the ‘Flock Together’ event in the Riverhead News-Review, which was printed in our March 6 issue. It was written by Amanda Olsen and depicts the coming together of the restaurant community to help one another in times of need and survival. The ‘Flock Together’ fundraiser event was held in Islip, Long Island, at Tellers restaurant on Feb. 28. The proceeds helped the workers laid off from Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue, where there was an outbreak of bird flu. Such a wonderful event to help people during this unfortunate situation.”

Flora Cannon, senior graphic designer

The Old Mill Inn. (Credit: Dietmar Riccomini)

“Amy Zavatto’s look inside the remaking of the Old Mill for the June issue of Northforker Magazine did a great job at capturing the immense passion, tremendous effort and appreciation for restoration that the new owners have brought to the iconic Mattituck watering hole.”

Kaitlyn Burke,

advertising account executive

John Santomauro has his blood pressure checked by the Northwell street medicine team. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

“Amanda Olsen’s story featuring the work of Northwell Health’s street medicine team in Riverhead was an eye-opening peek inside the work our community’s health care workers do to take care of neighbors in need. Her report into how community members without housing are not forgotten and how the team builds trust with those in need was both thoughtful and insightful.”

Nicole Wagner, reporter

Mr. Schuyler was the man of the hour on Nov. 7. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

“I loved Brendan Carpenter’s story ‘Southold’s “Fast Eddie” Schuyler inducted into horse racing hall of fame.’ Brendan really captured Ed’s character at his award celebration (“with a horse balloon tied to his wheelchair and a Guinness in hand”), as well as the times he worked in, dictating stories over the phone and attending Triple Crown races and famous prizefights. It’s a great read!”

Stephanie Villani,

Northforker senior editor