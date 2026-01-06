William Grover Foster III, known fondly to many as Bill, or Billy, 82, formerly of Greenport, and most recently of Cary, N.C., passed away on Dec. 25, 2025.

He was born Oct. 13, 1943, in Greenport, the son of William Grover Foster Jr. and Bertha “Posie” (Nugent) Foster.

Bill always loved being on the water and made a career of it, first as a tugboat captain for Esso, and later captaining oil barges for Exxon, traveling the Atlantic from the Gulf Coast to Maine. Following his retirement from Exxon, he was the proprietor of North Fork Nutrition, one of the first local health food stores on the North Fork.

He served many years as a member of the Eagle Hook and Ladder Company and the Sacred Heart School Board of Education, and was also a supportive Little League coach and part-time groom on the horse show circuit, reflecting his long-standing commitment to his family and community.

He was predeceased by his sister, Brenda.

He is survived by his wife Diana (Stahl) Foster; his children Karen (Foster) Krukowski, Bill Foster and David Foster; as well as his grandchildren Lea, Katie, Alex, Sky and Florian.

A memorial service, reflective of his love for the sea, will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the North Fork Animal Welfare League, in honor of the many rescued pups who brought him so much joy.

