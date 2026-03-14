EXCLUSIVE: State revokes advanced life support authorization for Greenport rescue squad

Greneport ambulance makes the turn from Main to Front. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Greenport’s volunteer rescue squad has lost its authorization to provide the highest level of pre-hospital emergency medical care after the state revoked its certification earlier this week, The Suffolk Times has learned.

Greenport Fire Chief Albie de Kerillis confirmed Friday night that the Greenport Fire Department Rescue Squad lost its Advanced Life Support authorization. The move means the rescue squad can no longer administer medications, start IV lines or perform certain advanced airway and cardiac procedures during emergency calls.

Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services Commissioner Rudolph Sunderman told The Suffolk Times that the decision was made earlier this week by the New York State Department of Health, which oversees emergency medical services.

Neither official provided a reason for the state’s decision.

The rescue squad’s Basic Life Support authorization was not affected. It can still provide immediate care at the scene to stabilize and support life functions through basic techniques such as CPR, rescue breathing and the use of an automated external defibrillator.

Mr. Sunderman said Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital is “providing the advanced life support services to Greenport 24 hours a day, seven days a week” and there will be no lapse in coverage.

Chief Kerillis also stressed there will be no change in the department’s service.

“Working with our [Stony Brook] paramedic partners, Greenport Fire Department continues to provide high-quality ALS and BLS emergency medical services to our community,” he said. “We are extremely proud of our volunteers’ ongoing ability to meet unprecedented demand at a level of call volume unmatched on the North Fork.”

Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi declined to comment, referring questions about the department to the fire chief.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.