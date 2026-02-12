Transfers

North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: Feb. 12, 2026

By The Suffolk Times

House of the Week:

Located in the village’s West Dublin section and near bay beaches as well as the jitney, train and ferry, this “completely renovated” craftsman home, pictured above, features an open floor plan and a gourmet kitchen. 

Location: Greenport
Price: $1,695,000
Broker: Century 21 Albertson Realty, Southold, 631-765-3800

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 5, 2025.

Baiting Hollow (11933)

  • Robert & Janis Leonti to Ohana Beach House Corp, 76 Fern Road (600-38-3-20.006) (R) $870,000
  • Marjzena Hermanowski to Isaac & Carmen Katz, 1005 Bluffs Drive North (600-11.02-1-31) (R) $699,000
  • Joann Landers to Theodore Gaeta & Theresa Vitello, 213 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-31) (R) $615,000

Cutchogue (11935)

  • Lucas Baker & Daniel Wakeford to John Farrell, 3615 Vanston Road (1000-111-11-1.007) (R) $1,300,000
  • Estate of Paul Kapustka to Wen Ev Co LLC, 875 Alvahs Lane (1000-109-1-26) (R) $975,000
  • Jennifer Maye to Moosecove LLC, 910 Fleetwood Road (1000-137-5-7) (V) $525,000

East Marion (11939)

  • Modern Age Builders Corp to Denis & Mia Tarpey, 2350 Shipyard Lane (1000-38-7-8) (R) $2,770,000
  • Sarah Ross to Marybeth McGaugh & Matthew Greenway, 1117 Cedar Lane (1000-31-6-29.001) (R) $2,000,000
  • Nancy Pellegrino Trust to Nicholas & Mary Voulgaris, 2460 Shipyard Lane Unit 5G1 (1000-38.02-2-8) (R) $950,000

Greenport (11944)

  • Emmanuel & Evangelia Petrakis to NoFo LLC, 2515 Sound Drive (1000-33-2-2) (R) $1,550,000

Jamesport (11947)

  • Estate of Edward Langton to Patrick Murphy & Rosemary Swedenburg-Murphy, 23 Center Street (600-89-1-47) (R) $1,150,000

Laurel (11948)

  • Estate of Jean Richards to Jennifer Alese, 17 Beach Road (600-71-2-7) (R) $1,895,000
  • Julia Conway to Shivin Kwatra & Sameera Sabherwal, 300 6th Street (1000-126-1-9) (R) $849,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Sheila Gatto & Phyllis Haber to Anya Pozdniakov, 32 Blueberry Commons (600-109.01-1-32) (R) $440,000
  • Local Property LLC to Sarv 30 Properties LLC, 799 Harrison Avenue (600-102-3-11) (R) $400,000
  • County of Suffolk to Mohammed Siddiqui, 18 Hubbard Avenue (600-111-1-1.003) (V) $375,500
  • Estate of Walter Semaschuk to Dmytro & Nadiya Artemchuk, 1031 Parkway Street (600-124-1-3) (R) $365,000

Shelter Island (11964)

  • Wendy & Lance Willumsen to Margaret & Peder Larsen, 20 Bowditch Road (700-14-3-53.005) (R) $990,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

  • Nature Conservancy Inc to Buddy B LLC, 8B Lilliput Lane (700-21-1-78.010) (R) $1,700,000

Southold (11971)

  • Susan Raleigh to Erika Munter, 50 Summit Drive (1000-79-6-23) (R) $783,000
  • Ruth Covatti Trust to Rosemarie Nuzzi, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 7D (1000-63.02-1-14) (R) $500,000
  • Estate of Alan Doroski & Allison Latham to Lucy Cat 2 LLC, 500 Summer Lane (1000-78-9-21) (R) $407,000

Wading River (11792)

  • American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Lisa & Frances Richards, 7 Karen Court (600-37-2-17) (R) $820,000
  • Jonathan & D’Ana Johnson to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, 7 Karen Court (600-37-2-17) (R) $820,000
  • James & Diane Wirths to David & Diane Wanat, 15 Little Leaf Court (600-75.01-1-15) (R) $600,000
  • Ann Porto to Mario Calero & Valentina Castaneda, 115 19th Street (600-53-2-9) (R) $585,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

