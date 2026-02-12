North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: Feb. 12, 2026
House of the Week:
Located in the village’s West Dublin section and near bay beaches as well as the jitney, train and ferry, this “completely renovated” craftsman home, pictured above, features an open floor plan and a gourmet kitchen.
Location: Greenport
Price: $1,695,000
Broker: Century 21 Albertson Realty, Southold, 631-765-3800
Real Estate Transfers:
Baiting Hollow (11933)
- Robert & Janis Leonti to Ohana Beach House Corp, 76 Fern Road (600-38-3-20.006) (R) $870,000
- Marjzena Hermanowski to Isaac & Carmen Katz, 1005 Bluffs Drive North (600-11.02-1-31) (R) $699,000
- Joann Landers to Theodore Gaeta & Theresa Vitello, 213 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-31) (R) $615,000
Cutchogue (11935)
- Lucas Baker & Daniel Wakeford to John Farrell, 3615 Vanston Road (1000-111-11-1.007) (R) $1,300,000
- Estate of Paul Kapustka to Wen Ev Co LLC, 875 Alvahs Lane (1000-109-1-26) (R) $975,000
- Jennifer Maye to Moosecove LLC, 910 Fleetwood Road (1000-137-5-7) (V) $525,000
East Marion (11939)
- Modern Age Builders Corp to Denis & Mia Tarpey, 2350 Shipyard Lane (1000-38-7-8) (R) $2,770,000
- Sarah Ross to Marybeth McGaugh & Matthew Greenway, 1117 Cedar Lane (1000-31-6-29.001) (R) $2,000,000
- Nancy Pellegrino Trust to Nicholas & Mary Voulgaris, 2460 Shipyard Lane Unit 5G1 (1000-38.02-2-8) (R) $950,000
Greenport (11944)
- Emmanuel & Evangelia Petrakis to NoFo LLC, 2515 Sound Drive (1000-33-2-2) (R) $1,550,000
Jamesport (11947)
- Estate of Edward Langton to Patrick Murphy & Rosemary Swedenburg-Murphy, 23 Center Street (600-89-1-47) (R) $1,150,000
Laurel (11948)
- Estate of Jean Richards to Jennifer Alese, 17 Beach Road (600-71-2-7) (R) $1,895,000
- Julia Conway to Shivin Kwatra & Sameera Sabherwal, 300 6th Street (1000-126-1-9) (R) $849,000
Riverhead (11901)
- Sheila Gatto & Phyllis Haber to Anya Pozdniakov, 32 Blueberry Commons (600-109.01-1-32) (R) $440,000
- Local Property LLC to Sarv 30 Properties LLC, 799 Harrison Avenue (600-102-3-11) (R) $400,000
- County of Suffolk to Mohammed Siddiqui, 18 Hubbard Avenue (600-111-1-1.003) (V) $375,500
- Estate of Walter Semaschuk to Dmytro & Nadiya Artemchuk, 1031 Parkway Street (600-124-1-3) (R) $365,000
Shelter Island (11964)
- Wendy & Lance Willumsen to Margaret & Peder Larsen, 20 Bowditch Road (700-14-3-53.005) (R) $990,000
Shelter Island Heights (11965)
- Nature Conservancy Inc to Buddy B LLC, 8B Lilliput Lane (700-21-1-78.010) (R) $1,700,000
Southold (11971)
- Susan Raleigh to Erika Munter, 50 Summit Drive (1000-79-6-23) (R) $783,000
- Ruth Covatti Trust to Rosemarie Nuzzi, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 7D (1000-63.02-1-14) (R) $500,000
- Estate of Alan Doroski & Allison Latham to Lucy Cat 2 LLC, 500 Summer Lane (1000-78-9-21) (R) $407,000
Wading River (11792)
- American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Lisa & Frances Richards, 7 Karen Court (600-37-2-17) (R) $820,000
- Jonathan & D’Ana Johnson to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, 7 Karen Court (600-37-2-17) (R) $820,000
- James & Diane Wirths to David & Diane Wanat, 15 Little Leaf Court (600-75.01-1-15) (R) $600,000
- Ann Porto to Mario Calero & Valentina Castaneda, 115 19th Street (600-53-2-9) (R) $585,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)