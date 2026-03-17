Greenport Fire Department suspended member before ALS authorization loss

Greenport Fire Department. (Credit: File photo)

The Greenport Fire Department suspended at least one member last year for a “serious violation of department bylaws,” Fire Chief Albie de Kerillis said Tuesday.

The revelation comes as officials remained mum on whether the disciplinary action is connected to the department’s recent loss of its Advanced Life Support authorization — or what prompted the state’s decision.

“The Chiefs of the Greenport Fire Department were advised on or about Oct. 31, 2025, of a serious violation of department bylaws,” Chief de Kerillis said. “Following a thorough investigation, formal charges were filed, and a fair hearing was conducted.”

Chief de Kerillis said the charge was “conduct unbecoming a member based on the unauthorized installation and operation of a Ring camera system in the truck bay at the firehouse.”

He said the decision of guilt and suspension was unanimous.

When asked if the suspension is related to the department’s loss of its ALS authorization, the fire chief said, “No comment.”

State regulations governing EMS agencies allow for suspension or revocation of certification when departments fail to meet standards related to operations, oversight or medication control.

Chief de Kerillis said investigations are ongoing and that the department will issue another statement “48 hours after a Board of Fire Wardens meeting” slated for Wednesday night.

Mayor Kevin Stuessi has refrained from commenting on the ALS ruling, referring all questions to the fire chief.

The Suffolk Times reported exclusively on Friday that the Greenport Rescue Squad had its ALS authorization suspended earlier in the week.

“We have full confidence in our membership, the chain of command and the department’s governance structure,” said Chief de Kerillis. “Throughout this necessary process, all rules and regulations were strictly followed, all parties were treated fairly and with respect and the result is just.”

Following publication of that story, Jon Allen, a former Kentucky state trooper and emergency services professional who was visiting Greenport, speculated on Facebook about the department’s operations and suggested the disciplinary action may be tied to broader issues within the rescue squad.

“The appearance, at least from the outside looking in, is that individuals who attempted to raise concerns may have been disciplined rather than the concerns themselves being addressed,” Mr. Allen wrote.

His claims have not been independently verified, and officials have not confirmed any connection between the disciplinary action and the status of ALS authorization.

Chief de Kerillis did not specify the role of the member suspended. He added that all participants in the investigation “remain volunteer members of the department. We extend our sincere appreciation for their service and professionalism under added demands at a time when fire departments are contending with decreased volunteerism and unprecedented call volumes.”



The decision by the New York State Department of Health to limit the department’s authorization to Basic Life Support services means the rescue squad can no longer administer medications, start IV lines or perform certain advanced airway and cardiac procedures during emergency calls.

The department responded to 1,220 calls in 2025, including 933 rescue calls — the most on the North Fork, according to Chief de Kerillis. He did not break out how many of those calls involved ALS.



The rescue squad continues to operate, providing immediate care such as CPR, rescue breathing and the use of an automated external defibrillator.

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital paramedics are providing advanced life support coverage in Greenport to ensure there is no lapse in emergency services.