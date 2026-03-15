Letters to the Editor: Historic preservation and accessibility

This undated aerial shot of the east side of Greenport Village’s commercial district features the Greenport Opera House as the focal point. (Credit: Postcard History Series)

Greenport

Historic preservation and accessibility

I was pleased to read in The Suffolk Times (March 5, 2026, p. 10) that Greenport recently received a grant related to a possible expansion of the village’s historic district. Greenport is quietly beautiful and an expansion to protect more of our buildings would be wonderful.

My one concern, however, is that many, if not most, of the structures have a step or more leading to their entryways. In addition, even the curbs can present a challenge, as there are few curb cuts. All this limits who can enjoy our town, as people with disabilities, particularly those using wheelchairs, cannot shop or dine in the majority of the businesses. And for many, particularly the elderly, even one step can be a problem. In fact, I recently saw an older gentleman fall down as he tried to manage the step into one our restaurants.

I’m hoping that historic preservation and accessibility are not at odds with each other, but can coincide in meaningful ways. As I understand, buildings landmarked as “historic” do not have to be ADA compliant. However, I have been wondering if there is any way to allow — and also to help — businesses modify their entries to be safer and accessible to all, while at the same time maintaining the historic nature of the village. This would be financially beneficial to the businesses by increasing their customer pool and simultaneously allowing those with mobility issues to participate equally in the life of the community.

Peggy Backman

Southold

Alternate ferry landing

Has anyone considered alternating between Orient Point and the end of Pier Avenue in Riverhead?

Those wishing to go to the city could hop on the Long Island Expressway and those wishing to go to the South Fork could go right onto Route 105 without disturbing the small villages east of Riverhead.

Absolutely genius idea!

Nancy Gilbert

Sag Harbor

Proposed new ferry system

Love the idea — mostly because the other two ferries are privately owned and have been price gouging residents for too long. I just hope any new ferry service will keep prices reasonable for residents of all the hamlets! Not just commuters using it every day. The article didn’t mention anything about how the North and South ferries have been taking too much advantage of people by their extreme price increases!

Lisa Kiss

Southold

Town needs results

Has even one affordable house been built in this town in 10 years?

Under Southold Town’s current inclusionary zoning regulations, as of 2026, developers of any new subdivision containing more than five lots must set aside up to 20% of those lots for affordable housing. On paper, that sounds like progress. But in practice, many residents are asking whether it is enough — and whether it is being fully realized. If we are serious about affordability, perhaps it is time to strengthen that requirement to a true one-for-one standard: For every luxury home approved, one affordable home must be built.

Under Councilwoman Jill Doherty’s supervision and leadership, a housing plan was established, and funding continues to flow through the Community Preservation Fund, supported by the 0.5% CPF revenue stream. There was a sense that follow-through had begun. Yet in the past couple of years, momentum appears to have slowed, and the results many hoped to see have not materialized at the scale promised.

For more than a decade, “affordable housing” has been a familiar campaign theme. Every election season brings renewed commitments to protect working families, keep young people local and help first-time buyers put down roots. But after years of speeches and mailers, how many truly affordable homes have actually been completed? At some point, the gap between rhetoric and reality becomes too large to ignore. Talking about affordability is easy. Producing it requires urgency, execution and accountability.

Meanwhile, multi-million-dollar subdivisions continue moving forward. Four- and five-thousand-square-foot homes selling at mansion level prices are being approved with little hesitation. Southold drifts closer each year to becoming an extension of the Hamptons [with] higher prices, rising assessments and fewer options for blue-collar families. Teachers, tradespeople, town employees and young couples raised here are increasingly priced out. A healthy community cannot thrive if the next generation has no pathway to remain.

At the same time, residents see elected officials forming committees centered on ICE and broader immigration policies, issues largely driven at the federal level. It raises a fair question: Did we elect activists to debate national politics or leaders to focus on the local challenges directly shaping this town’s future? Housing affordability, taxes, infrastructure and long-term planning demand sustained attention and measurable progress.

This is not opposition to development. It is a call for balanced growth and disciplined leadership. If we want Southold to remain a diverse, year-round community, we must move beyond promises. Strengthen the requirements. Enforce them consistently. Set clear targets and meet them.

Southold does not need more discussion. It needs results.

Jason Taggart

Southold

‘Exciting times’

President Trump said the other day that these are exciting times.

Well, I don’t think the families of the U.S. soldiers killed in the Iran War feel that these are exciting times. News reports state that over 1,000 Iranians have been killed so far. Likewise, the families of those killed (including over 100 girls at a school in Iran) are not excited … they are mourning their losses.

I wasn’t feeling excited about the cost of my home heating oil going up by 31% in the last month.

Personally, I am frightened by this war of choice. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that we are not at war right now! He said that we are days into a specific, clear mission, an operation. The rationale for striking Iran changes on a daily basis. The president has changed his tune repeatedly and his cabinet tries to keep up and clean up. Secretary of War Hegseth is swaggering about how we are picking targets to kill and destroy at our will and we’ll decide when we stop. Hegseth says we are at war.

Meanwhile, we have sent armed troops into Ecuador and Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump is targeting Cuba next.

The movie “Dr. Strangelove” was a frightening satire. This war in Iran and the growing reckless behavior of our current president is a real nightmare.

Dick Sheehan

Baiting Hollow

Golf course cottages

Riverhead residents have reason to be concerned about the town’s proposal to allow short-term rental cottages on golf courses. Referring to these accommodations as “cottages” does not change the reality that they would function much like hotel rooms, bringing in a steady flow of unfamiliar guests and potential disruptions. Permitting such commercial activities in established residential neighborhoods — rather than keeping them within designated business zones — raises important questions about maintaining our community’s character and quality of life.

Previously, the town tried to introduce hotels on farmland north of Sound Avenue under the label “agritourism,” but this idea was largely rejected due to worries about increased commercialization and the loss of rural charm. Similar to the agritourism plan, this current proposal would bring commercial lodging into residential areas where it does not fit. Lodging businesses should stay limited to commercial districts, not become part of our residential neighborhoods.

Gary Scirica

Riverhead

War against Iran

How would the U.S. react if President Putin kidnapped President Zelensky or the Russians assassinated him and many of Ukraine’s political and military leaders?

How would Americans react if Iran kidnapped President Trump or assassinated him and most of the cabinet?

I think that the U.S.-Israel invasion of Iran was wrong and will turn out to be a political and military disaster.

That aside, by deliberately and mercilessly killing Iran’s leaders, President Trump has violated not only international but also U.S. law as documented in the March 4 New York Times, “The Legality or Not, of Killing the Leader Of a Foreign Country.” His administration is hardly the first to ignore the Constitution’s provision that only the Congress has the power to declare war. In addition he has carried to an extreme the violation of Executive Order 12333 by former President Gerald Ford, which banned assassination of foreign leaders.

The kidnapping of President Maduro and the unilateral oil blockade of Cuba also egregiously violate international law.

U.S. exceptionalism used to characterize our good works in the world. Now it describes our criminality.

Not surprisingly, Rep. Nick LaLota was part of the narrow 219 to 212 House majority that opposed application of the War Powers Resolution to Trump’s undeclared war against Iran.

John McAuliff