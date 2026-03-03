North Ferry payment system back online

North Ferry customers can once again use the company’s online payment system to load Ferry Passes, according to the company’s general manager, Bridg Hunt.

The third party company that processes the payments had been re-certified, ending the disruption, he said.

The North Ferry company sent an email to all users of passes noting that on Friday, Feb. 6, the payment processor for the company had experienced a “system-wide service disruption” and online payments were not possible at that time.

North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt told the Reporter at the time that the company had been the victim of a “ransomware” attack and that the case was currently in the hands of the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI.

None of North Ferry’s customers’ data was compromised, Mr. Hunt said. “That’s why we don’t take recurring charges,” he said. “As soon as a customer makes a transaction, the record is vaporized. We’re not storing customers’ information, so no card holder’s data was compromised.“