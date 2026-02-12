Cyber attack on North Ferry’s payment system

The North Ferry’s Mashomack. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The North Ferry company sent an email to all users of passes noting that on Friday, Feb. 6, the payment processor for the company had experienced a “system-wide service disruption” and online payments are not possible at this time.

North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt told Suffolk Times’ sister publication Shelter Island Reporter that the company had been the victim of a “ransomware” attack and that the case was currently in the hands of the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI.

None of North Ferry’s customers’ data was compromised, Mr. Hunt said.

For now, Mr. Hunt said that those using passes will be billed, and those who are low in funds in their accounts or those who have depleted all funds in their accounts, will still be able to access the ferries. They will be billed for the trips when the matter is settled.

“No Ferry Pass cards will be turned off or collected,” the company wrote in its email. “Ferry Pass customers may still check their balance and travel history at FerryPass.com. When the online payment system is restored, North Ferry will reach out by text and email.”

Later Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Hunt said that one of the ferry boats, the Menhaden, was out of the shipyard where it had been for repairs, and was back in service. “Good news,” Mr. Hunt said, adding that there was a full complement of boats plying the route between the Island and Greenport, and the company was back on its regular schedule.