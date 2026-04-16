North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: April 16, 2026

House of the Week

Located only a short walk from area beaches, a boat ramp and tennis courts, this four-bedroom, 2.5-bath colonial also offers hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with a center island, an upstairs balcony, a full basement and an attached two-car garage.

Location: Jamesport

Price: $899,000

Broker: Colony Realty, Jamesport, 631-722-5800

Real Estate Transfers

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 6, 2026.

Baiting Hollow (11933)

Estate of Birga Hadley to Melissa Harding, 1459 North Country Road (600-54-1-12) (R) $555,000

Marie & Nunzio Soranno Trust to Timothy & Maureen Berglin & Elaine Berglin, 43 Treasure Road (600-13-1-17.001) (R) $327,500

Cutchogue (11935)

Haywater House LLC to 2KBDC LLC, 2000 Beebe Drive (1000-103-3-7) (R) $2,300,000

Jacqueline O’Neill to 275 Fishermans Beach LLC, 275 Fishermans Beach Road (1000-111-1-38) (V) $628,571

East Marion (11939)

Ocean Point Development Corp to NFH JC IV LLC, 3455 Private Road (1000-22-3-18.009) (V) $4,095,000

Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC V LLC, 3520 Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.011) (V) $2,475,000

Quanah Point Corp to NFH JC LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-3) (V) $1,785,000

Quanah Point Corp to NFH JC III LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-29) (V) $1,785,000

Quanah Point Corp to NFH JC II LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-31) (V) $1,785,000

Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC III LLC, 3090 Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.013) (V) $1,650,000

NFRE Development Corp to NFH JC LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-30) (V) 1,525,000

NFRE Development Corp to NFH JC II LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-28) (V) $1,525,000

Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC IV LLC, 2270 Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.018) (V) $1,475,000

Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC II LLC, 3270 Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.012) (V) $1,475,000

Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC II LLC, 2190 Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.019) (V) $1,475,000

Stephen & Katherine Catalano to Athanasios & Afroditi Amaxas, 180 Pine Terrace (1000-22-5-3) (R) $1,300,000

NFRE Development Corp to NFH JC II LLC, Private Road (1000-22-3-13) (V) $1,200,000

Michael Pecoraro to Oyster & Oak LLC, 405 East Gillette Drive (1000-38-4-11) (R) $600,000

D & E Fleming Trust to Glenn Crandall & Edina Kosachevsky, 1845 Shipyard Lane (1000-38-1-20) (R) $515,000

Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC II LLC, Cove Beach Drive (1000-31-4-36) (V) $475,000

Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC III LLC, Cove Beach Drive (1000-31-4-35) (V) $475,000

Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC IV LLC, Cove Beach Drive (1000-22-3-18.021) (V) $125,000

Cove Beach Estates LLC to NFH JC LLC, Cove Beach Drive (1000-22-3-18.022) (V) $125,000

Cove Beach Estates LLC to Hermetic Holdings LLC, Cove Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.023) (V) $50,000

Fishers Island (06390)

Parker Lane LLC to Woven FI LLC, 251 Athol Crescent (1000-9-2-7.001) (R) $3,450,000

Greenport (11944)

Pamela Dunn & Karen Johnson to 330 Second St GP LLC, 330 2nd Street (1001-4-6-25) (R) $675,000

103 Third Street LLC to 103 3rd St GP LLC, 103 3rd Street (1001-6-2-26) (R) $450,000

Jamesport (11947)

Natal & Lisa Vecchione to Gregory & Amy McCoy, 160 High Meadow Lane (600-69-3-53.057) (R) $995,000

Mattituck (11952)

Southampton Building Company Corp to Guy Moritz, 520 Zena Road (1000-106-2-43.002) (V) $1,500,000

Jose Pirir-Cotzojay to Michele Cito & Justin Bresler, 845 Rosewood Drive (1000-113-2-7) (R) $1,375,000

Speonk Land Development LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 520 Zena Road (1000-106-2-43.002) (V) $515,000

Riverhead (11901)

Stacy Seal to 233 Arrowhead LLC, 233 Arrowhead Avenue (600-64-2-7.024) (R) $632,500

Robert Eckert Trust to Mary Ingigneri, 201 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-5) (R) $500,000

Shelter Island (11964)

Anthony Calabro to David Flores, 9 West Neck Road (700-14-3-26) (V) $925,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Ian Rosenthal to AHST 465 LLC, 179 North Ram Island Drive (700-10-1-23) (R) $5,600,000

Southold (11971)

John & Laurie Lane to William Petito, 150 Hobart Road (1000-62-3-4) (R) $775,000

Wading River (11792)

Rodney & Sonya Steele to Laura Martino, 3 Breezy Point Road (600-33-6-34.001) (R) $790,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)