Claudio’s reopens in Greenport with return to core restaurant

Claudio’s will make a welcome revisit to its roots, with dockside lunch served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. showcasing Claudio’s fresh seafood-forward menu, craft cocktails and waterfront views for the opening weekend. (Credit: file photo)

The iconic Claudio’s Waterfront in Greenport opens for the season this Friday, Saturday and Sunday April 24-26, ushering in a wave of welcome changes for the franchise.

Last year’s lineup, Charlie Boy and Common Country East — introduced in summer 2025 by Gansevoort Hospitality — will not be returning.

Instead, the beloved waterside property will make a welcome revisit to its roots, with dockside lunch served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. showcasing Claudio’s fresh seafood-forward menu, craft cocktails and waterfront views for the opening weekend.

Claudio’s Restaurant, the landmark space at the foot of Main Street, will serve classic coastal fare, debuting on Friday, May 1. It will be open Friday through Sunday leading up to Memorial Day weekend (Fridays 4-9 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.), when their hours will expand to Thursday through Sunday.

For full story, go to northforker.com.

