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Claudio’s reopens in Greenport with return to core restaurant

By Stephanie Villani

Claudio’s will make a welcome revisit to its roots, with dockside lunch served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. showcasing Claudio’s fresh seafood-forward menu, craft cocktails and waterfront views for the opening weekend. (Credit: file photo)

The iconic Claudio’s Waterfront in Greenport opens for the season this Friday, Saturday and Sunday April 24-26, ushering in a wave of welcome changes for the franchise.

Last year’s lineup, Charlie Boy and Common Country East — introduced in summer 2025 by Gansevoort Hospitality — will not be returning. 

Instead, the beloved waterside property will make a welcome revisit to its roots, with dockside lunch served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. showcasing Claudio’s fresh seafood-forward menu, craft cocktails and waterfront views for the opening weekend. 

Claudio’s Restaurant, the landmark space at the foot of Main Street, will serve classic coastal fare, debuting on Friday, May 1. It will be open Friday through Sunday leading up to Memorial Day weekend (Fridays 4-9 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.), when their hours will expand to Thursday through Sunday.

For full story, go to northforker.com.

Stephanie Villani is a longtime resident of Mattituck and writes about the people and places that make up this unique part of the world. The recipient of the 2024 New York Press Association Best Personality Profile award for her feature story "Spirit in the Sound: Fishing with Mattituck's Sea Queen," she is the author of The Fisherman’s Wife, Sustainable Recipes and Salty Stories, and has worked with New York Sea Grant and Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Marine Program to support the region’s fishery. She and her commercial fisherman husband sold local fish, shellfish and smoked fish at NYC Greenmarkets for 32 years.

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