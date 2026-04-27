Midday LIRR trains to Greenport returning May 11 after track work

LIRR trains will resume running to Greenport during the day on May 11. (File photo)

Midday Long Island Rail Road trains to Greenport are coming back next month.

The MTA announced Sunday that new timetables taking effect May 11 will restore weekday service east of Ronkonkoma, with additional trains to Montauk beginning May 18.

Commuters on the Greenport line have had to take a shuttle bus to Ronkonkoma during the day for the past several months because of track maintenance.

The shuttle bus to Ronkonkoma LIRR commuters have been using during recent track work. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

There will be other adjustments across the LIRR system. Starting May 18, a 5:13 p.m. Penn Station train that normally terminates at Speonk will run to Montauk Monday through Friday through the summer. The MTA said the extension is meant to spread ridership more evenly across the week.

Sunday riders heading back to the city can take the 11:37 a.m. or 4:18 p.m. trains from Montauk straight through to Penn Station — no transfer required. On holiday weekends, those trips will run on Mondays.

Elsewhere on the system: a new 4:32 a.m. weekday train from Farmingdale will arrive at Penn Station at 5:26 a.m.; midday service at Westbury has been restored to every 30 minutes after track work; and evening service on the Brooklyn line between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal will run every 30 minutes later at night, starting at 9 p.m. westbound and 10 p.m. eastbound.

“As we head into the busy summer season, we’re expanding service to give customers more flexibility, including additional weekday options to Montauk and more direct trips to Penn Station,” LIRR president Rob Free said in a statement. “These schedule adjustments also allow us to continue critical maintenance and accessibility work so we can deliver safe, reliable service.”

Riders can check updated schedules on the MTA’s TrainTime app.