Q&A: Former Shelter Islander details a life in space exploration

Wyatt and Kiersten Brigham (courtesy photo)

A 2013 Shelter Island High School graduate, Wyatt Brigham worked on NASA’s Artemis 1 space project. We caught up with him at his Melbourne, Fla., home a few days after the world’s attention began to be focused on Artemis 2, America’s circumnavigation of the moon.

Q. — What have you been up to since leaving Shelter Island?

A. — I graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., in 2017 with a B.S. in mechanical engineering, and had started working for Flanders HVAC, our family’s company, up until it was sold in October 2021. Our family relocated south to Brevard County. My wife, Kiersten, and I got married shortly after in December 2021 in Panama City Beach. I was lucky enough to get a role with Kennedy Space Center working on the Test and Operations Support Contract — TOSC — primarily with Artemis 1 in February 2022 and worked there until another opportunity came about with Northrop Grumman in November 2023, where I’m currently still working. During this time, our sons, Griffin — almost 3! — and Sawyer, who just turned 1 this weekend, were born. I can’t believe how quickly time has been flying and wish I could bottle their boundless energy and sell it.

Q. — Can you describe your role at NASA, and your participation in Artemis 1?

A. — Working on Artemis 1 was an incredible honor. I still look back — fondly — at the sleepless nights on third shift trying to get equipment back up and running just so tests could continue as soon as possible. I was an Environmental Control Systems — ECS — Systems Engineer II, operating, fixing and maintaining ground support equipment that interfaced with flight hardware in all locations, such as Pad 39B, the VAB, etc. Our equipment would keep flight hardware cool 24/7 and keep humidity out of areas where it shouldn’t be. Essentially rocket air conditioning. We worked out in the field with the hardware and from the Launch Control Center in Firing Room 1 for tests and nominal operation. My proudest achievement was during Hurricane Nicole, where I was able to be a part of the hurricane ride-out crew. About 30 of us stayed inside the Launch Control Center for almost 36 hours while Artemis 1 was kept out at Pad 39B during what was then a Category 1 hurricane, later to be downgraded to a tropical storm.

Q. — Where you were Artemis 2 was launched?

A. — I was able to watch Artemis 2 launch from my front door with my family. We live about 40 miles away from the Kennedy Space Center but can very clearly see rockets during launch with good weather. I was holding Griffin and Sawyer while watching in astonishment as it climbed, not believing that it launched on only its second attempt.

The thoughts running through my head were about the exciting future that my sons will grow into. With every launch, whether it’s Artemis or others, there are lessons learned and new technologies that are tested that wouldn’t have been possible without spaceflight. Both Artemis 1 and 2 delivered CubeSats to orbit that allowed testing to be done throughout the international community for radiation and weather. And more!

Q. — How is living in Florida? A real lifestyle change from Shelter Island, I imagine.

A. — Definitely a change. Getting used to the constant hurricanes is difficult, though we’ve been lucky the past two years. I don’t care for the extreme heat and humidity during the summer. But spring is perfect.

Q. — Who influenced you the most to pursue a career in science when you were a young student on the Island?

A. — A few people influenced me heavily, John Cronin definitely being one of them. He was an incredible role model for those of us who were able to intern with him during his tenure as the Town Engineer. Two others I’d like to give credit to are Mr. Walter Brigham and Ms. AnnMarie Galasso, both of whom inspired me to continue learning math and science outside of high school and into engineering.

Q. — How often do you get back to Shelter Island?

A. — I don’t get back to Shelter Island nearly enough. I’d love to be able to visit once a year, but it’s been several since my last trip. I want to bring my sons with us next time so they can experience the ferries and see the beaches that we built bonfires on growing up. No matter where we live, I believe it will be hard not to compare that place against living on Shelter Island and the unique lifestyle it allows you to have.