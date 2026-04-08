Roundup: Two lacrosse stars and their efforts spotlighted

Gianna Calise will be headed to James Madison University. (Credit: Michael Lewis)

Girls Lacrosse

Spotlight on two Mattituck/Greenport/Southold standouts

A pair of Tuckers senior midfielders were named to Newsday’s 100 girls players to watch this season — Gianna Calise and Page Kellershon.

Calise, who will attend James Madison University this fall, recently surpassed 200 career points. According to Newsday, she is “a downhill dodger with great stick skills who can put the ball wherever she pleases.” Last season, Calise recorded 45 goals, 21 assists, 45 ground balls and 55 draw controls.

Kellershon, who is headed for the U.S. Naval Academy this fall, “is one of the top players in the country, bringing a mix of speed, strength and IQ to the field,” Newsday reported. Last year, Kellershon finished third in Suffolk County with 89 points, on the strength of 58 goals and 31 assists.

Boys Track

April 1 – Mattituck 72, Center Moriches 53

The Tuckers won their second meet of the year, against their archrivals.

Schedule

April 9

Southold/Mattituck/Greenport softball vs. Pierson/Bridgehampton at Southold, 4 p.m.

April 10

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse vs. Rocky Point, 4 p.m.

April 11

Mattituck boys track and field at Deer Park Falcons Invitationals, 9 a.m.

April 13

Mattituck girls track and field vs. Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys track and field at Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Southold girls track and field vs. Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

April 14