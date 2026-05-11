Families celebrate Mother’s Day on the North Fork

Andrew, Jenefer, Caitlyn, Jeffrey and Joseph Finbar relax on the patio at Rose Hill Vineyards to celebrate Mother’s Day. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The views, the vibes, the vino — the North Fork has it all for showing the women in your life how important they are on Mother’s Day.

The Suffolk Times stopped in at the Old Mill in Mattituck, then hopped from Rose Hill Vineyards to Lieb Cellars Tasting Room on Oregon Road, followed by spending some time around First and South in Greenport to catch families celebrating on Sunday, May 10.