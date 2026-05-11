Families celebrate Mother’s Day on the North Fork

The views, the vibes, the vino — the North Fork has it all for showing the women in your life how important they are on Mother’s Day.
The Suffolk Times stopped in at the Old Mill in Mattituck, then hopped from Rose Hill Vineyards to Lieb Cellars Tasting Room on Oregon Road, followed by spending some time around First and South in Greenport to catch families celebrating on Sunday, May 10.
1 | 12
Angela Ledgerwood, Anthony Martignetti and son Max at the Old Mill in Mattituck. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Allison, Ada, Margot and Kyle Allen (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Aaron Pineros Kessler (from left), Emily Kessler, Betty Pineros, Linda Kessler celebrate Mother’s Day on the North Fork. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Steffanie, Alex, and newborn Charlie Ogris on Mother’s Day 2026. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Three generations celebrate Mother’s Day by enjoying some wine at Lieb Tasting Room: Daniela, Charlotte, and Zhanna. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Drew Sease, Jenny Sease, and baby Teddy (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Luke Valentino, Nicole Rufrano, Kathy Rufrano, Danielle Rufrano, Quinn and Eloise Morales celebrate Mother’s Day 2026 on the North Fork. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)The steps of First and South with kids’ chalk drawings. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Arthur Smith, Doris Smith, Marcie McDaniels, Tranice McDaniels, and Artist Smith celebrate Mother’s Day 2026 on the North Fork. (Credit: Jeremy Garreston)Nora and Amy Johnston visiting the North Fork from Connecticut on Mother’s Day. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Erwin List, Alfric List, and Deborah Stotzky in Greenport on Mother’s Day. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Maureen and Sara Phillips Loth of First and South in Greenport welcomed families celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)