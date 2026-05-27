Greenport weighs $25K ‘gift’ to upgrade Third Street basketball courts

The Greenport Village Board heard a proposal to renovate the Third Street basketball court at the May 21 work session. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

A privately funded plan to upgrade Greenport’s basketball courts came before the Village Board on Thursday — testing whether local officials can move a seemingly slam-dunk community project across the finish line.

Greenport resident Tod Hart, speaking on behalf of himself and Collin Ratsey, presented the board with a roughly $25,000 proposal to revamp the Third Street basketball courts as a “gift” to the village.

The proposal — which Mr. Hart estimated would cost between $22,000 and $25,000 — would bring several upgrades to the courts, including larger polycarbonate backboards, collapsible rims, heavy-duty nets and protective pads on the poles. A smaller, eight-foot hoop would also be installed for younger children.

Mr. Ratsey’s family construction company would complete the work, and Mr. Hart said the project would be fully funded by their friends and family.

Excitement over the proposal was mixed with concern, and trustees made sure to raise issues neighbors have had with noise in the area.

“I have to be convinced that we are balancing here,” said Deputy Mayor Patrick Brennan. “I like all the ideas about improving the hoops, the pads, all that stuff, but I think with that comes an intensification of use, which I think is going to concern the neighbors.”

Mr. Brennan said he’d like to see a way forward that both improves the court and improves the situation for neighbors. He added that the village doesn’t want to “discourage folks from contributing here,” noting, “we’ve also gotten criticism as a board for not being able to implement anything.”

“That’s what I don’t want to happen, is to kick the can down the road,” Mayor Kevin Stuessi said. “We have an incredibly generous couple of donors willing to do the work.”

The NoFo Kid Connect basketball tournament happens on the Third Street courts each year. (Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

Mr. Hart said he has met with a neighbor in the area to hear concerns about noise. He said there would be tennis court-style silk screening on the fences, and the new rims would be designed to absorb some of the noise.

Trustee Mary Bess Phillips also reminded the board that it would be the village’s responsibility to maintain the court once the proposed project was completed.

“That is something that we as a board really need to come to some discussion about, in making sure that it’s done properly and that it’s kept up, unlike some projects similar to [the skatepark],” she said. “It gets left behind, and there’s no future maintenance for it in the budget or in anything. That’s my concern.”

The village spent $19,200 last August on a full renovation and resurfacing of the courts. An additional $4,750 was spent last month for fixes after a neighbor’s tree fell onto a fence during a storm.

Mr. Hart said that work was a “start to beautify that area.”

Trustee Lily Dougherty-Johnson suggested that, if the project is eventually approved, it could be done in two phases, with new backboards and rims potentially coming first.

Aside from basketball, Mr. Hart said the renovations would include a paved and painted hopscotch and four-square area, a cornhole area behind the eight-foot basket and a soccer net.

Nearly 40 trees would also be planted around the area, each able to grow to between 30 and 50 feet. Mr. Hart said the trees would be up to 15 feet tall in about five years. They would be donated by the Greenport Tree Committee.

“The goal is to create a space where lots of people with lots of different interests can go and enjoy together at one time,” Mr. Hart said. “Why is this oasis in the heart of the village primarily serving only teenage males? It’s a beautiful location that’s walkable to many people.”

The idea for renovating the popular basketball court came to Mr. Hart while riding his bicycle past the facility on a recent night.

“Having been deeply involved with youth sports, I can testify that the game can influence a child’s life,” Mr. Hart said. “I played at the Third Street court, and although it holds some special old-school charm, I feel there could be multiple benefits to the facility. The quality of equipment only enhances the experience.”

The court had work done last August to resurface and revamp the area. (Courtesy photo)

Greenport High School senior Faith Welch and her brother, Noah, have many fond memories of the court. When asked about her times using it, Faith recalled the annual NoFo Kid Connect basketball tournament, and how the whole community came together.

“The Third Street basketball court has always been a hub for the community,” she said. “No matter your race, your socioeconomic class, your beliefs, it’s an open space that’s shared, and I think that’s something really special that we’re lucky to have.”

Noah, a sophomore on the school’s varsity team, said the courts have helped not only make him a better player but also a better person.

“These courts have been filled with years of laughter, competition and memories,” he said. “The courts bring people together and give kids and adults a place to grow, compete and connect. They are more than just a place to play; they help build better people while holding together our community.”