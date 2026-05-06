North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: May 7, 2026

House of the Week:

Tucked at the end of a private drive, this renovated retreat offers privacy and modern style. The four-bedroom, three-bath home has hardwood floors, custom closets and a “spacious” primary suite with patio access. Multiple living areas include a gym, office and playroom. Outdoors are an 800-square-foot patio, heated saltwater pool, hot tub, fire pit and “lush” landscaping.

Location: East Hampton

Price: $1,995,000

Broker: Brown Harris Stevens, Mattituck, 631-734-2957

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 27, 2026.

Calverton (11933)

William Callas & Deborah Doherty to Erin McEntee & Nicholas Bieber, 78 Southfield Road (600-79-1-15.021) (R) $749,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Catherine Cartolano to Susan & Charles Bruschi, 31 Sweet Meadow Court (1000-102.01-1-30) (R) $1,025,000

Kenneth & Karin Beecher to David Gammon, 165 Wilson Road (1000-103-9-7) (R) $660,000

East Marion (11939)

John & Kallipoe Zervoudis & Vasiliki Troianos to Camilo & Juan Torres, 4200 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-3-32) (R) $950,000

Lena Trieu-Tanzi to Kimberly Hourihan, 605 Beach Court (1000-37-7-8.001) (V) $625,000

Greenport (11944)

LLACG Community Investment Fund to 535 Middleton Rd LLC, 14 Middleton Road (1000-40-5-14) (R) $635,000

Riverhead (11901)

Marra Family Trust to Gary & Diane Schay, 157 Pier Avenue (600-8-2-12.002) (R) $950,000

Francesco Friscioni to Michelle Gambino, 40 Linda Lane East (600-15-3-24) (R) $845,000

Milo Perez & Faith Marone to Yamileth Lopez & Hector Acevedo, 24 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.003) (R) $790,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Estate of Mollie Numark to Mazyer Hatami, 156 Ram Island Drive (700-10-1-36.016) (R) $2,679,000

Gaze-On LLC to Valerie Thomas & Henry Reisch, 7 Gazon Road (700-18-2-30.001) (R) $2,650,000

Southold (11971)

Templeton & Pelletier Holdings LLC to 57190 Main Road LLC, 57190 Route 25 (1000-63-4-5.005) (C) $775,000

Beatrice Burton Trust to Robert & Barbara Jurgens, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 17D (1000-63.01-1-34) (R) $550,000

Wading River (11792)

Debra Caballero to Patrick & Susan McGivney, 19 Joshua Court (600-75.01-2-19) (R) $724,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)