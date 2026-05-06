Peconic Star Fleet returns to Greenport with new licenses, prepares for season

The Peconic Star Fleet has made its way back to Greenport. (Credit: Courtesy Matt Gilbert)

The stormy seas have finally calmed — at least for one longtime Greenport business.

The Peconic Star Fleet tied up at the village Railroad Dock last Thursday in preparation for its new season, nearly eight months after starting back-and-forth discussions with the village to renew its licenses.

Owner Arnold Hubert, known as Captain Speedy, and fellow captain Matt Gilbert have spent the last few days getting the party boat company’s two vessels ready for visitors.

“I’m more enthused than I have been in a long time, now with Matt by my side,” Mr. Hubert said. “Our phone has been ringing very lively.”

Mr. Hubert has been working hard to get the fleet not only ready to sail, but also cleared to sail.

Last September, the Peconic Star Fleet’s website read “Out of business, lost our lease,” setting off talks between the company and the village that stretched on for months. The company never actually lost its licenses.

The Village Board signed off on new license agreements at its Jan. 22 regular session. The license for the preexisting smaller 65-foot boat was renewed, and the new 80-foot vessel — which can accommodate up to 150 passengers — was given its first license.

“It’s a great time to go fishing in Greenport,” Mayor Kevin Stuessi said Monday. “We were thrilled to renew the one dock license with the existing Peconic Star, and write another for Speedy’s new boat, which we welcomed to Greenport last week.”

The company has long held two licenses at the Railroad Dock, which the village took control of from Suffolk County in 2014.

The new, five-year licenses are transferable, allowing the 89-year-old captain to pass them on to Mr. Gilbert if he retires before the terms end. The authorizations cost $5,600 annually for each boat — up from roughly $5,000 under the previous terms — with 5% annual increases and the option for a five-year extension.

Mr. Hubert, who has spent the past week with Capt. Gilbert giving both Peconic Star boats a new paint job, said operations have been slightly delayed by Coast Guard inspections, including an issue with one of the vessel’s high-water alarms.

“When you switch it on, a light is supposed to come on to identify what compartments are popping out,” he said. “The problem was that more than one light would come on.”

Mr. Hubert said he hopes the smaller boat will be ready within the next day or two.

The new, larger boat — bought over the winter — still needs to be inspected. Mr. Hubert said when that will happen is “up in the air, but I’m pushing for this weekend, if they can squeeze me in.”

Tickets and reservations can be made online.