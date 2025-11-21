Stuessi: Peconic Star Fleet capt. has eyes on new boat

Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi provided the community with an update on the future of the Peconic Star Fleet at Thursday’s work session. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi enthusiastically provided updates on the potential future new boat of the Peconic Star Fleet at Thursday’s Village Board work session.

The fleet’s captain, Arnold Hubert — better known as Speedy — sold off one of his boats and was getting work done on the other in Sayville. Mr. Stuessi said that the job has been completed, and Mr. Hubert also has his eye on a new boat.

“He has made a request to the village that he would like to extend that license when it comes up for renewal, and get that done sooner rather than later,” Mr. Stuessi said. “He is also in the process of purchasing an additional boat to replace the one that he sold, and he would like to do a new license for that one off of the space that he had.”

Both current licenses are in effect until May 2026. Each is tied to a specific boat, not to the spot. Because of this, Mr. Stuessi said Mr. Hubert and the village would be able to renew one license, but would have to create a new one for the potential new boat. Each costs roughly $5,000 a year.

Trustee Mary Bess Phillips said in the past, when someone is going through the process, they go to the village with a photo of the vessel and copies of documentation papers, so that they get a look at it all before voting on it. Mr. Stuessi said Mr. Hubert has shared photos of the boat with him.

“I’m very excited. I sent them pictures of the boat, the big boat that we’re buying, and they were ecstatic about that one,” Mr. Hubert told The Suffolk Times on Friday.

Mr. Hubert said that the new boat is coming from New Rochelle. He said it is an 80-foot vessel, has an awning and the upper deck is licensed for 50 people.

“Where I had left it with him was, obviously, there’s a need to be conditional on purchasing the boat, because we’re not going to grant a license for the hopeful purchase of it,” Mr. Stuessi said.

Deputy mayor Patrick Brennan expressed concerns about holding the spot open and Mr. Hubert potentially not buying a boat. He said there has to be a balance between giving Mr. Hubert enough time and also looking at other potential applicants.

Mr. Stuessi acknowledged that there has been interest from others in the spot if it were to become available. The board discussed time frames for Mr. Hubert and decided that March was reasonable for him to have everything in, with the licenses expiring two months later.

“If he’s really committed to doing what he’s presenting now, he’s going to be done by March, because he’s going to need to get it geared up,” Ms. Phillips said. “They’re going to have to really market very hard to get up and running again. He’s going to have to be done by the end of March, anyway.”

Mr. Stuessi said he, Mr. Hubert and the East End Seaport Museum have all been involved in the discussions. He said that they’re all excited about the new boat, and that it’s “even nicer than the existing one and the prior one, too.”

The Peconic Star has been a mainstay in the village since its first voyage in 1982. The company has always had two licenses at the Railroad Dock.