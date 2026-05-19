Photo gallery: Dog Dock Diving splashes back into Greenport

Dogs leaped as high and far as they could at the return of Dog Dock Diving to Greenport Harbor Brewery. (Courtesy Christopher Scott, Nomadic Friend Productions)

Furry friends lined up and leaped into the water at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s Dog Dock Diving contest during a warm afternoon last Saturday.

The popular competition, which returned after a several-years hiatus, featured awards for canines in several categories, including extreme vertical and speed retrieval.

The event was the first of Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s charitable celebrations under its new 501(c)3, the Giving Tank. All proceeds go to the North Fork Animal Welfare League‘s no-kill shelter.

Check out photos from the fun-filled day: