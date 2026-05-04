Run for the Petals 5K kicks off Greenport cherry blossom festival

Run for the Petals 5K organizer Nicki Gohorel. (Credit: Courtesy Deborah Rivera Pittorino)

Is it really spring in Greenport if soft pink and white cherry blossom petals aren’t on the trees — and scattered across the streets?

The season officially arrived in the village Saturday with the annual 5K race that kicked off “Greenport in Bloom,” a month-long celebration that festival founder Deborah Rivera Pittorino said drew the largest crowd yet.

“It was a great turnout; it was the biggest turnout ever,” said Ms. Rivera Pittorino. “We’re so incredibly proud of it, and so proud of Greenport. It’s great to see people walking around the village, looking at the trees, going into the shops, and honoring our beautiful village.”

The race, organized by Nicki Gohorel, went off without rain for the first time in years.

Ms. Rivera Pittorino, who owned the Greenporter Hotel for 23 years, launched the festival in 2017. AgroCouncil, an advocacy group for agricultural areas, began promoting the region in 2008.

At the time, the Greenport Tree Committee had released a cherry blossom map to guide visitors, but there were no related events. She said the more than 300 cherry blossom trees in Greenport, spanning seven varieties, deserved greater recognition.

1 | 5 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Credit: Courtesy Deborah Rivera Pittorino Credit: Courtesy Deborah Rivera Pittorino Credit: Courtesy Deborah Rivera Pittorino Credit: Courtesy Deborah Rivera Pittorino Credit: Courtesy Deborah Rivera Pittorino

Now, “Greenport in Bloom” features a lineup of cherry blossom-themed events every weekend in May, with more than 30 community organizations participating.

“It’s not just about the blossoming of these trees, but the blossoming of the businesses as well,” said Ms. Rivera Pittorino, who will turn the festival over to the Greenport BID next year. “Every year, all these events are sold out and extremely well attended. I have a feeling that this is probably our biggest year ever.”

Local businesses are also participating, offering special foods and drinks in celebration. Among them are American Beech, offering a special cherry blossom sangria; First and South, with a Boris and Natasha cocktail; Noah’s, mixing a cherry bomb cocktail; and Greenport Harbor Brewery, delivering a cherry saison ale. Blue Duck Bakery has even made cherry blossom cupcakes.

Cherry tree lovers can attend the first guided walking petal tour on Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9.

During the festival’s third weekend, students in grades seven through 12 are invited to “Stories in the Sky: A Kite Decorating Adventure” at Floyd Memorial Library. Participants will explore the Japanese tradition of writing messages during Hanami and decorating paper kites as part of the ritual.

Memorial Day weekend will feature festival vendors and conclude with a performance by Japanese Taiko drummers, presented by CAST at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, May 30.

Money raised from the festival in the past has gone to the Greenport Tree Committee, the BID’s Beautification Committee and several local charities.