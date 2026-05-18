Smuggler’s Cove brings new life to Greenport’s Safe Harbor Stirling Marina

Joe, Patrick and Roz Donagher have opened Smuggler’s Cove in space formerly occupied by Porto Bello in Greenport. (Credit: Parker Schug)

If the Donagher family has their wish, it’s going to the summer of Smuggler’s Cove (1410 Manhanset Ave., Greenport, 631-477-6305).

Brothers Joe and Patrick Donagher and Patrick’s wife, Roz Donagher, joined forces to bring Greenport a reinvigorated surf-and-turf and Irish fare-forward restaurant at the home of the former Porto Bello restaurant in Safe Harbor Stirling Marina.

Joe, the owner, pitched the business to Patrick, who was hesitant at first. “It just grew in our minds and we were thinking about all the things we could do and the things that weren’t being done, and we think we could really turn it around,” says Patrick. “We think it’s a great location and we think there’s a lot of potential.”

For full story, go to Northforker.com.