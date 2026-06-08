Cynthia Rosicki, Sparkling Pointe founder, dies

Sparkling Pointe founder Cynthia Rosicki, second from left, has died. (Credit: File photo)

Cynthia Rosicki, who founded Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery in Southold with her husband more than two decades ago, has died, The Suffolk Times has learned.

The family declined to comment, but the winery confirmed her death when contacted by The Suffolk Times.

Details about her death were not immediately available.

Ms. Rosicki and her husband, Tom, purchased the property in 2004 and opened the winemaking facility, cellar and tasting house in 2009. Sparkling Pointe, located on County Road 48, is Long Island’s only winery dedicated to producing sparkling wines.

The winery’s 40-acre vineyard is planted only with classic Champagne grape varietals: Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay. The couple worked with Long Island viticulture expert Steve Mudd to establish their plantings and with winemaker Gilles Martin to produce sparkling wines made exclusively in the traditional Méthode Champenoise, Northforker reported in a 2024 article.

In a separate interview with Adelphi University, Ms. Rosicki described her path into wine as one that brought her closer to her North Fork roots, where her family had a house. After years of spending time in the region, she said she wanted to become part of its wine country.

“I thought, I would love to have a vineyard out here,” she told Adelphi, her alma mater, in the 2012 interview.

Before entering the wine business, Ms. Rosicki built a career in law. After graduating from Adelphi, she later attended New York Law School and became a partner in New York City-based Rosicki, Rosicki & Associates, a mortgage banking law firm she built with her husband.

Sparkling Pointe became one of the North Fork’s most recognizable wine destinations, known for its sparkling wine program and tasting room. One of its wines, Cuvée Cynthia, is a blanc de noirs made only in standout vintages and named for Ms. Rosicki, Northforker reported in a separate article last fall.

In 2024, the winery was awarded Best New York State Sparkling Wine at the Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, an international sparkling wine competition, for its 2021 Topaz Impèrial Rosé.

Tom and Cynthia Rosicki accepted the award in London last October.

“We are incredibly honored that the 2021 Topaz Imperial Rosé has been recognized by the Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships,” the Rosickis said in an email to Northforker at the time. “This award celebrates the hard work of our entire Sparkling Pointe team and our dedication to producing exceptional sparkling wines that showcase the unique beauty and terroir of the North Fork.”

In the 2024 article, the Rosickis reflected on what the winery had become.

“What began as a dream for the two of us has grown into a winery filled with love, celebrations, and award-winning wines—a legacy we are so proud of,” they said.