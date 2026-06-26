East End Seaport Museum celebrates completion of first phase of renovations

Bug Light. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation celebrated the completion of Phase One of multi-year renovations to preserve the historic Bug Light — called “Rock & Dock— at the lighthouse Thursday evening.

Select community members joined museum officials aboard the Peconic Star VI for the trek out into Gardiners Bay, where they cut a ribbon and toasted with champagne in Bug Light-branded tumblers, marking the end of the first phase, and what’s next for the restoration.

“We have a bright future, and this doesn’t happen without the extraordinary support of all of our incredible donors,” Museum Executive Director Erin Kimmel said. “We’re genuinely grateful for your belief in this place and this project.”

The first phase focused on the replenishment and stabilization of the rock revetment surrounding the lighthouse, the construction of a new perimeter walkway, and the installation of new pilings, dock, and access ramps. Work was completed this spring.

The museum announced in January that it had secured $880,000 through state grants and community fundraising efforts for the first phase. They raised $690,000 from individual community donors, then leveraged two significant matching grants to reach their goal. This included a $293,840 matching grant from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation and a $139,000 matching grant from Empire State Development’s Regional Economic Development Council Capital Funds Program. The total amount of funds raised thus far is just over $1.12 million.

“I really want to thank the community. I couldn’t believe — by just asking — how much support I got,” museum trustee emeritus Paul Kreiling said. “It was unbelievable, people were generous to a fault. Thank you all.”

Mr. Kreiling has been a driving force behind the “Keep Bug Light Shining” campaign.

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Phase 2 — deemed “Lighthouse Urgent Stabilization” — will focus on immediate structural and material interventions necessary to safeguard the building envelope and fabric. It will mitigate ongoing damage while longer-term restoration planning and approvals go forward.

Phase 3 will be called “Full Lighthouse Structure and Exhibit Space Restoration, Enhancements and Maintenance Fund.” It will encompass the comprehensive restoration of the lighthouse structure and the development of interpretive and exhibition spaces. It will also establish a dedicated maintenance and reserve fund to ensure long-term care, stewardship and sustainability.

“Our work’s not done. We’re going to go a little bit more mainstream now, and we’re going to work harder to raise the rest of the money to make this not just an icon but a destination,” capital campaign co-chair Andrew Wolf said. “Our goal is to have this place scaffolded up and cranes out here in the fall, so next summer we’re looking at a fully renovated building.”

Once fully restored, the lighthouse will function as a living history site, offering immersive tours, maritime arts and cultural exhibits and educational programming, including exploration of coastal trade, navigation, lighthouse keeping and the East End’s enduring relationship with the sea.

“It’s wonderful to see the community come together to support the leadership under Erin and what she has done to continue to raise funds to restore Bug Light,” Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi said.

Orient resident Gwynth Ketterer won a sleepover at Bug Light through a fundraiser back in 2016. There was a bed upstairs, a bathroom, and someone brought her dinner and breakfast. She loved being out in the water, surrounded by the marine activity, and now can’t wait for the community to experience it in full again.

“I think it’s really good to save our historic landmarks the best we can,” she said. “Anybody who grew up around here or came by has a memory of passing by. It’s a welcoming mark.”