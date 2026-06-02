Greenport man, 37, accused of sending indecent photo, arranging meetup with teen at Topgolf

Corey Hooks. (Credit: Courtesy Suffolk County Police Department)

A 37-year-old Greenport man was arrested Monday after allegedly sending an indecent photo to a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl and arranging to meet her at Topgolf in Holtsville, Suffolk County police said.

Corey Hooks, who lives on Fifth Street, allegedly arranged to meet the person May 26 after communicating with her on social media, according to police. Digital Forensic Unit detectives launched a probe after receiving a report about the exchange.

Further investigation found that Mr. Hooks had child sexual abuse material on his phone, police said.

Mr. Hooks was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, attempted endangering the welfare of a child and attempted dissemination of indecent material.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct in Selden pending arraignment Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.