A body found in Tiana Bay in Hampton Bays over the weekend was identified Monday as that of a 38-year-old Greenport man, according to police.

David Stetler was found Sunday afternoon after an area resident reported seeing a body in the bay to Southampton Town police, officials said.

The department’s marine, patrol and community response units, along with detectives, responded and located Mr. Stetler.

Law enforcement officials do not suspect criminality at this time, according to Southampton Town police. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Southampton Town Police detectives at 631-702-2230 or 631-728-3400.