Greenport’s annual Juneteenth celebration returns bigger than ever

(Credit: File photo)

Greenport’s annual Juneteenth celebration will return to the village with expanded festivities June 19 and 20.

Scheduled events include a community fundraising dinner, a performance at North Fork Arts Center, a parade down Main Street, live music and the unveiling of a community quilt.

The annual celebration — organized by Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church, Southold Town’s Anti-Bias Task Force and Coming to the Table’s North Fork chapter — debuted in 2023. The Town of Southold officially marked the day with a proclamation in 2024.

Festivities kick off Friday, June 19, with a fundraising dinner at Flavor Fork, 402 First St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Catered by Vanessa Mims, the banquet will feature a three-course meal with wine pairings. Reservations can be made online.

(Credit: File photo)

Later that night, eight musicians will headline at NFAC. Jo-Ann Wilson will perform an oratorio-style reading of “Pages from the Diary of an Ex-Slave.” Tickets for the 7 to 9:30 p.m. show can be purchased online.

The festivities continue Saturday, June 20, with a community quilt being revealed at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church at 10 a.m.

The main attraction — the parade — steps off from Broad Street at 11 a.m., with Batala and Mamembe Afro-Brazilian drummers leading the way down Main Street to Front Street.

At noon, speakers, singers, dancers and a special concert featuring 25 members of the Lavender Light Gospel Choir will cap the celebration.











