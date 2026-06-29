Mattituck-Cutchogue community honors Page Kellershon with special surprise graduation ceremony

Mattituck High School senior receives her high school diploma from Superintendent of Schools Shawn Petretti and Principal Patrick Burke. (Credit: Courtesy Mattituck-Cutchogue School District)

Mattituck-Cutchogue High School celebrated a special member of the Class of 2026 with a surprise graduation ceremony on June 22, just days before commencement.

Senior Page Kellershon was unable to walk in the district’s traditional commencement ceremony on Saturday due to her military reporting obligations, but thanks to her friend, Holly Raventlow, and the school staff, she was celebrated in true Tucker pride before her deployment.

Ms. Kellerson will be attending the U.S. Naval Academy. She underwent a highly competitive selection process evaluating academic excellence, leadership ability, physical fitness and commitment.

“Page’s appointment to the United States Naval Academy is a tremendous accomplishment and a testament to her hard work, leadership, character and dedication to service,” Principal Patrick Burke said. “While her commitment to our country prevents her from participating in our traditional graduation ceremony, we wanted to ensure that she and her family had the opportunity to celebrate this important milestone surrounded by the people who have supported her every step of the way.”

The ceremony brought together district administrators, faculty, family members, classmates, NJROTC cadets and fellow community members to celebrate Ms. Kellershon’s accomplishments, leadership and future service to the country. The event featured a formal Presentation of the Colors by the Mattituck High School NJROTC unit, student speakers, musical performances, the presentation of her diploma and the traditional tassel turning.

She even had the opportunity to walk into the packed auditorium to the Pomp and Circumstance Graduation March song.

Superintendent Shawn Petretti presented Ms. Kellershon with her diploma, and the large turnout of students, staff, family members, cadets and community showed her what she means to them all.

Following the ceremony, Ms. Kellershon summed up the moment concisely by saying, “Now I have closure.”

Just days earlier, she had shared how difficult it was knowing she would miss the traditional graduation experience and the sense of closure that comes with turning the “page” to a new chapter in life.