Sports roundup: Page Kellershon nets five in Tuckers’ loss

Page Kellershon pushes through defenders in a previous game. (Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

GIRLS LACROSSE

May 12 Shoreham-Wading River 14, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 12

Senior midfielder Page Kellershon produced yet another monster game, striking for five goals and dishing out four assists in the Suffolk County Division II encounter. She leads all county scorers with 56 goals and 43 assists for 99 points. Senior midfielder Gianna Calise added three goals and three assists for the Tuckers (8-6, 7-5) against the Wildcats (8-6, 8-5).

On May 6, the Tuckers recorded a 19-10 win over host East Hampton/Bridgehampton/ Pierson (4-10, 2-10). Kellershon led the way with four goals and five assists. Calise and senior midfielder-attack Claire McKenzie contributed hat-tricks, and senior midfielder Reese McKenna, senior attack-midfielder Olivia Zehil added two goals apiece. Freshman attack Ellie McKenna (three assists), sophomore attack Riley Richert and junior attack Emma Wahl also scored goals. Mattituck rolled to a 13-2 first-quarter lead.

The Tuckers will host Sayville on Senior Day in Southold on Thursday, May 14 at 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

May 11 Mount Sinai 16, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 6

Junior Rafa Finnerty scored two goals and freshman Luke Finnerty added a goal and two assists in the Division II game for the visiting Tuckers (2-13, 2-11). Junior Henry Blair (one assist), junior Jack Buonaiuto and Sean sophomore Zurawski also found the net. Jake Delaney scored five goals for Mount Sinai (2-13, 2-11), which grabbed an 8-0 first-quarter lead.

On May 7, Rafa Finnerty connected for a hat-trick and one goal as host Mattituck notched its second victory of the season, against West Babylon (1-14, 1-13). Blair and Luke Finnerty each contributed two goals and one assist. Buonaiuto and Zurawski added solo tallies.

BASEBALL

May 12 Port Jefferson 11, Southold 0

Jack Krause registered his fifth win of the campaign for the Royals (11-4, 11-1) against the Settlers (8-6, 7-6) in League VIII.

On May 8, Southold completed a three-game sweep of Bridgehampton/Pierson behind a 13-1 road triumph. Noah Riddell earned the victory, allowing only one hit and one run over five innings. He also collected two hits and two RBIs. Matt Bokina, Antonio Piraino and Brady Treharne each had two RBIs.

May 12 Center Moriches 5, Mattituck 4

Mike Huisman, who singled, scored in the top of the 10th inning on a passed ball to give the Tuckers (1-16, 1-15) a heart-breaking home defeat against the Red Devils (15-3, 14-2). Alex Foster (eight strikeouts) and Jack Passaro each hurled five innings for Mattituck.

BOYS TENNIS

Southold/Greenport, Mattituck in playoffs

The fifth-seeded Settlers will visit No. 4 Port Jefferson in the Division II team quarterfinals on Thursday, May 14 at 4 p.m. The seventh-seeded Tuckers will take on host and No. 2 Bellport at the same time. The winners will advance to the semifinals on Thursday, May 21. The final is set for Shoreham-Wading River on Tuesday, May 26 at 2 p.m.

Schedule

May 14

Mattituck baseball at Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse vs. Sayville, 4:30 p.m.

May 15

Southold baseball vs. Port Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Mattituck baseball vs. Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

May 16

Mattituck boys track and field at East End Classic Invitational at East Hampton, 9 a.m.

Southold vs. Mattituck baseball at Cochran Park, 6:30 p.m.