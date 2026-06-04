Mattituck Fire Department mourns longtime ex-chief Jim Lessard

The memorial for late Mattituck Fire Department chief James Lessard. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

For generations of Mattituck firefighters, Jim Lessard was a familiar face in the firehouse – a mentor, colleague and friend whose commitment to public service helped shape the department he loved.

Mr. Lessard, who served with the Mattituck Fire Department for 53 years, died June 2. He was 76.

Known to many as “Lipsy,” Mr. Lessard acted as a Swiss Army knife of sorts for the department over five decades of service. He served as second lieutenant, first lieutenant and captain of Engine Company No. 1, and later as lieutenant and captain of the rescue squad before becoming chief.

“His dedication and everything he did was for the best intentions and for his community,” Mattituck Fire Department Chief Bobby Haas told The Suffolk Times on Thursday. “He trained probationary firefighters for years, myself included and a couple of generations after me. On Sundays, we’d come down and train with him, learning the pack, gear and everything else. Up until the day he passed, he was active and dedicated to this place.”

Mr. Lessard was named Fireman of the Year twice, in 1990 and 2005, and received EMS Provider of the Year honors multiple times, including in 2004, 2005 and 2009. He was also recognized as a top responder throughout his career.

“Through his legacy and the memories we have with him, everything he’s done helped shape this department,” Chief Haas said. “Once he retired from the Sheriff’s Office, he was here all the time — driving the first-due engine on almost every call day and night, driving the ambulance on rescue calls. He was a staple of the department.”

For Mr. Haas and many others in the department, Mr. Lessard’s lessons were not limited to emergency calls or formal training drills. They became part of the firehouse culture.

“There are so many stories, but one of my favorites was when I was a probationary firefighter training with him,” the fire chief said. “He was showing how to do something, and I did it wrong. He looked at me with a serious face and said, ‘You’re doing this all wrong,’ then gave a little smile. It’s been a running joke for many of us ever since. No matter what we do, we’re always doing it wrong according to Jim. He’d give that grin, shake his head and we’d all laugh.”

On Thursday, Mr. Lessard’s turnout gear was displayed on a Mattituck fire engine 1 outside DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home to signify that the former chief had answered his last alarm.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with firematic services at 7:30 p.m. The funeral will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

As part of the funeral procession, the Greenport and Cutchogue fire departments will bring ladder trucks to Depot Lane in front of the church and suspend a large American flag over the roadway, a tradition used to honor firefighters who have died. The Mattituck Fire Department will drive beneath the flag.

Additionally, the East Marion Fire Department will set up ladder trucks at the 9/11 memorial on Peconic Lane, where a flag will hang in memory of Mr. Lessard.

“The North Fork’s definitely stepping up and coming out to help us send Jim off in a good way,” Chief Haas said.